Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Should NEVER Return, The Brits VOTED: 'They're Disappointing!'

The British have spoken - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should NEVER return to their royal duties. So it has come into this, SMH.

A majority of Britons claimed that they no longer want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in the country serving their senior royal roles once more because they have ruined their chance to help and impress while in Los Angeles. Their response to the novel coronavirus is just disappointing for the many British who answered the poll.

Based on the poll conducted online for Newsweek, it can be gathered that the impressions of the British of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worsened further, even if they are now miles and miles away. The pandemic just revealed the kind of "leaders" they are. As high as 54 percent said they should never return to royal duties while only 28 percent said they should. A high 18 percent claimed they did not know, which can still be taken in the negative because if they do want the two to return, they would have voted yes.

What highlighted the weaknesses of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the minds of the British is the fact that other royals are working so hard to contribute something to the fight against COVID-19. These royals had been performing their roles through streaming videos, while there was radio silence on the Duke and Duchess' end.

Since the survey was conducted prior to the first stories providing details on what Prince Harry and Meghan had been doing to help charities in Los Angeles emerged, most respondents felt that the two were simply doing nothing.

It did not help that most news about them were of them reportedly not happy in Los Angeles, with Meghan Markle struggling to break into Hollywood once more and Prince Harry wishing he could be with his royal family.

The poll involved 1,500 adult respondents and had a 2.53 percent margin or error.

The poll's final tally is important. Even though the couple already relocated to Los Angeles from Canada at the end of March to officially start their Megxit lives, they could still return after a year. This is because the first 12 months of this new arrangement is merely a trial, and after these months, there will be a review period. If by then, they want to return to their royal status in 2021, they can.

The poll also asked the respondents to individually assess their feelings for Meghan and then for Prince Harry. With regard to Meghan, 36 percent said they had a more negative view of the duchess because of their coronavirus response. Only 20 percent said their view become more positive. On the other hand, for Prince Harry, 33 percent also said their perception of him worsened. Only 19 percent said their perceptions of him improved.

The poll also asked respondents to rate the Queen, and this time, the results were positive. Queen Elizabeth II saw 25 percent of respondents claiming their perceptions of her had improved because of this crisis. Only 14 percent said their perceptions of her became worse. This is not surprising.

Despite being at risk of getting the virus, and regardless of what is happening to her own family, she stands strong for the British. She also recently delivered a very timely and inspiring speech, reassuring the Brits that they will get over the pandemic.

Listen to the speech once more:

READ MORE: Covid-19 Cheer? Prince Harry Reveals Guilt Over Doing and Having THIS in 'Excess'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles