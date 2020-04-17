Liam Hemsworth Gets Rid Of Miley Cyrus On Instagram -- Except For ONE Post!

Months after their divorce has been finalized, Liam Hemsworth got rid of all Miley Cyrus-related photos on his Instagram page -- except for one.

Ever since Liam and Miley both moved on from their toxic marriage, a lot of fans expected them to totally erase everything that would remind them of each other.

However, the 27-year-old "Party In The U.S.A" singer seemed to be the only one who took a few steps forward by deleting her pictures with the "Hunger Games" actor from her Instagram account last year. It included their photo during the 2019 Met Gala, where Liam's hand can be seen in the frame.

Miley did not have so many posts to delete since she previously removed all her Instagram posts before December 2018 to mark the coming of her new album "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" and say goodbye to Malibu.

It was only recently when Liam did the same thing, although his fans kept on reminding him to take down the same posts since they broke up.

For instance, one netizen commented on the photos from their wedding, saying, "Start by deleting your photos and continue with your life, you are a wonderful being, and you deserve who loves and understands you."

"Why hasn't her pictures been removed from your ig when she's clearly moved on?! Love will come your why as soon as you do that you'll see," another one wrote.

Finally, Liam -- who has been spending all his time promoting Most Dangerous Game -- gave his social media account a fresh look after he removed every post related to his ex-wife.

However, their heavily filtered photo where Miley was kissing him on his cheek remains on his account.

His reason behind retaining that particular picture remains unclear, but he already declared through Men's Health Australia that he is now focused on rebuilding his life and is about to start his plans by "putting the trials of the last decade behind him" first.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," the actor uttered.

Fans Support Liam!

Since his decision to delete the images seemed to be part of his rebuilding plans, his fans were quick to express their pleasure online over Liam's decision.

One fan said, "Tell me now did Liam Hemsworth delete old pics of him and Miley from Instagram (or just not have any?) if he deleted, I stan."

"Her [Miley] loss and someone else's gain," another one wrote. "He deserves a less crazy woman.. A soft one."

Currently, the "Isn't It Romantic" star is happily dating 21-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks, whom he started seeing after his short-lived romance with Maddison Brown.

Aside from his blossoming relationship with Brooks, Liam also made himself busy with his successful acting career. In fact, he just finished filming two upcoming movies.

"Liam wrapped filming on Arkansas and Most Dangerous Game, and right now, he's just enjoying some downtime with friends and family," a Hollywood Life insider said last month. "He's been hitting the gym and spending a bit of time with Gabriella. All around, he's doing really well. It's been a really good 2020 for him so far."

