Tom Hanks: 5 Best Movies, Ranked

Though Tom Hanks is not a star that is hounded by the paparazzi, he is a celebrity whose stardom stems directly from what he does on-screen.

He always brings himself and his personality into a role; whether he's had a role in a one-movie cast, you'll be able to immediately identify who that character is and what's he about.

Tom Hanks recently made headlines for acquiring the coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19, but let's not forget that he is an award-winning actor who starred in several movies in the last few decades.

Here are our top five Tom Hanks movies, ranked.

Catch Me If You Can

It's one of the many movie pairings of Tom Hanks and world-renowned director Steven Spielberg. "Catch Me If You Can" is a 2002 movie that became one of the most entertaining films of the 21st century.

Tom Hanks benefited on his versatility and upgraded the cat-and-mouse game with a generous appeal. Though he was not viewed as a villain in the movie, and there's no exact villain, you can't help but root for him as he kept tripping behind Frank at every moment.

Captain Phillips

The real-life story of the Maersk Alabama Hijacking and Captain Phillips in 2009 was made into a movie by director Paul Greengrass and screenwriter Billy Ray.

Tom Hanks' performance was something watchers hadn't seen before from any actor, especially the note-worthy emotional breakdown at the end. Viewers reviewed the film said that Hanks' execution was robust, and guess what, the most powerful "Captain Phillips" scene wasn't even scripted.

Tom Hanks in "Captain Phillips" is one of his finest acting in a long time.

Philadelphia

Before this 1993 movie, Tom Hanks was able to build his career by playing roles for romantic and comedy. However, his role as Andrew Beckett in "Philadelphia" not only is his breakout dramatic role but is also the first visible evidence that he could play to more complex emotions.

He was able to take his performance with determination despite the film's end to its tragically quiet conclusion, which later landed him an Academy Award.

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks's 1994 role in "Forrest Gump" as the character was subtle and straightforward, but will always be the one leading role that he has most notably performed. However you view the movie, whether be it a heavy drama, a dark drama, or a heartwarming with a bit of comedy, it was seen through the movie screens that Hanks made Forrest into a real person.

Instead of playing Forrest's mental deficiencies for evident playfulness, Tom Hanks was able to present Forrest's lines with careful sincerity. He redefined intentionality.

Cast Away

Tom Hanks' performance in the 2000 "Castaway" excelled for two main reasons. First, he made lunacy manifest in what appears to be a secluded paradise, and second, he went out of his way to duck what seems like the necessary in the role: making his character Chuck Noland learn a grand one to two epiphanies.

Despite a lack of dialogue, Hanks was able to flesh out the character's turmoils and dodge clichés while still performing into the complete terror and primordial abilities of a man stranded on an island, alone on his own.

The most iconic scene is when he lost his friend Wilson, where Hanks was able to give his it all, and the viewers just lost it.

