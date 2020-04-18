Sorry, Prince Harry: Prince William Showing He's Fit To Be King!

Prince William appears to exceed the expectations of the public, as he actively spearheads the royal family's response in light of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K.

Royal watchers even praised the Duke of Cambridge along with his wife, Kate Middleton, for "stepping into a statesman role" in efforts to support the government to combat the dreaded virus.

Is Prince William Outshining Other Senior Royals?

Following this, one royal expert expressed belief that the future king is providing his countrymen a sense of stability and strength that the nation needs during this devastating time.

"They are more relevant than they have been in a long while," Royal expert Angela Mollard told the ROYALS podcast.

While the U.K. grapples to alleviate the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, what the public needs now is comfort and calm assurance from the sovereign and government.

"Because right now people turn to that sense of stability and solidness that they need. He is doing a remarkable job," Mollard added.

Cambridges Making Themselves "Visible" Amid Crisis

In a separate interview, Royal expert Roya Nikkhah pointed out on BBC Breakfast on how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "making sure that they are visible" -- which has been the case since the pandemic started.

Having said this, it appears that the couple is using social media for a good cause, reaching a wider audience to show their support amid the health crisis.

Moreover, the expert also acknowledged the dedication and the amount of work that Prince William and Kate have been putting to address the current situation.

"I know, as well as being very visible, William and Kate have been doing an awful lot behind the scenes with their foundation about how to support key workers both in coronavirus and beyond," the royal expert furthered.

William And Kate's First-Ever Surprise Video Call

As part of their activities to help in COVID-19 efforts, the Cambridges made their first-ever surprise video call to the students of Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire. It is where the kids of frontliners are being taught and looked after.

Duchess Kate applauded the teachers for a "job well done" for providing the kids with a "safe place" while their parents give essential services to the public.

Prince William, on the other hand, showed his appreciation to all the volunteers and staff for their commitment to their duties.

"We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers - they're doing a great job," the Cambridge patriarch said.

Prince Harry And Meghan's Take On Their Post-Royal Life

As for Prince William's younger brother, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Meghan Markle, they stayed true to their commitment to providing charity works in this trying times.

Just recently, it was reported that the Sussexes have secretly volunteered to help deliver meals for Project Angel Food (PAF).

