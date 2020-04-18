Prince Charles, Princess Diana Remarriage was 'Possible': 'He LOVED Her TOO LATE,'' Friend Says

Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a tumultuous relationship, which ended in quite a tragedy. While most would ultimately as a downfall of a woman who was not loved by her husband, a royal, a friend had it that this was not the case. Prince Charles loved Princess Diana after all. The thing is, he realized it too late.

When she was dead and already gone from this world; now that is the true tragedy.

According to a close friend of the Princess of Wales, Prince Charles realized his loss and the true extent of his feelings for Diana when he could no longer do anything about them. Had she not die, they could have even reconciled!

While Princess Diana was alive, they did nothing but fight and deal with issues of infidelity. Ultimately, they ended their marriage, which is not a minor thing in the world of royalty and protocols.

It cannot be said that they had nothing for each other, as there must have been some form of affection. Otherwise, Prince William and Prince Harry would not have been born. But Prince Charles, who was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles back then, only realized that he really loved his ex-wife when she was killed in a car crash in Parish in August 1997, only a year after their divorce.

Simone Simmons, a friend, and a healer for Diana, revealed to Daily Mail that Charles had an epiphany after Diana's passing and realized he has a great love for her. "I don't think he realized how much he loved Diana until she was gone. She was the first person who showed him real love," the friend said. That's a tough act to follow.

Simmons added that there was no doubt that Princess Diana loved Charles, despite all his flaws and cheating. Had the circumstances were different and her fate not too tragic, Simmons is sure that they will still be together. The friend also revealed where the two fit each other best.

According to her, the two share a similar sense of humor. They both liked complementary medicine. They also both enjoy organic foods and organic farming.

The healer even revealed that after the divorce, Charles started to visit Kensington Palace more frequently, making excuses just to pop up and share a tea with Diana or use the toilet.

The healer claimed that if time was at their side and they have given each other the chance to heal and time to process, their affection for each other would have resurfaced, and they would be back into each other's arms.

After the divorce, Charles and Diana remained friends because the ex-wife still had a huge understanding for him. Despite the affairs and the pain, Diana was there for him. "Nobody is happy if their other half has affairs, but she loved Charles with all her heart," Simmons explained. "If they had left it ten years and then got married, I believe they would still be together today," she added.

The insider added that despite their differences, she has a "weird" feeling that they would have reconciled and got married again!

Contrary to what this friend is saying is that there are reports now saying Princess Diana knew her marriage would fail as early as the time she and Prince Charles were getting married.

