Actress Leslie Bibb explained why she and longtime partner Sam Rockwell have no intention of getting married after being together for 18 years.

The White Lotus star made the revelation while guest co-hosting "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" on Monday, discussing her relationship philosophy with host Jenna Bush Hager.

"I love Sam Rockwell, I would put him in my pocket and carry him with me all the time, I love him. I do not want to get married," Bibb said during the television appearance. The 51-year-old actress emphasized that despite their unmarried status with her partner, she feels their relationship functions like a marriage, adding, "I feel like we are married."

Bibb revealed that marriage discussions came up early in their relationship, but both actors ultimately shared the same perspective on the matter.

"It annoyed the crap out of me because he's like, 'Really? You don't want to get married?' I was like, 'Stop saying it, I already said I don't want to marry you. Stop asking me like I'm going to pull, like, a sneak on you.' But he didn't want it either," Bibb explained.

The couple's relationship started in October 2007 when they met at the famous Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood. Rockwell was filming "Frost/Nixon" at the time, while Bibb was waiting to eat with friends. Their connection was immediate, with Bibb previously describing it as being "struck" by their first encounter.

When asked about their reasoning for avoiding marriage, Bibb suggested their upbringing influenced their decision, noting it was probably the way they grew up, adding that if something "ain't broke, don't fix it."

The actress also addressed their choice not to have children, saying she just doesn't have it in her to raise kids. She acknowledged the challenges of motherhood while explaining her personal position.

Rockwell has previously echoed similar sentiments about their relationship status, saying in 2022 that they are "basically married."

"She's in my will. I feel like we are married. We live like a married couple," the Oscar-winning actor explained.

The couple has collaborated professionally on multiple projects, including "Iron Man 2," "Don Verdean," and "The Dark of Night." Most recently, Rockwell made a cameo appearance in season 3 of "The White Lotus," where Bibb plays a leading role.

Throughout their nearly two-decade relationship, both actors have maintained that their unconventional approach works for them, with Bibb noting that long-term relationships require constant effort and reinvention.