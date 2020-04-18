The Queen's Wrath: Queen Elizabeth FEARED for Prince Philip's Safety, Lost Mind in Public

Rarely to lose exposure, an unearthed footage showed that the Queen could and had lost her temper in public. Who was she angry at? At people who could hurt her husband Prince Philip, of course!

According to an achieved documentary, the Queen showed a surreal level of anger in public when she was witnessing her husband driving a carriage once. This is one of the few instances that the Queen showed her temper over the years, despite being famous for her level of poise and composure.

Megxit? One never heard her scream nor got angry, even though there were reports that she was devastated and angry. Coronavirus? She gave a brilliant speech to unite and cooperate for the whole of Britain, even as her own son, Prince Charles got tested for the virus.

However, in discovered footage, it can be concluded that the Queen is hardly a robot. She's not all restrained emotions and unexpressed feelings, especially if it concerns the safety of her husband. According to the narrator of the footage, the Queen got super irked when some irresponsible photographers decided to get into the way of Philip's carriage driving.

The footage showed how the Queen gestured abruptly for the nosy photographers to disperse and move away. As she was not being given the attention she needed and the photographers were not getting away as fast as they should, she said loudly, "Do you mind!"

Queen Elizabeth then crossed her arms and continued to look for her husband in the park, obviously giving the crowds of royal photographers the cold treatment.

The narrator also explained why the event was important for the Queen. "When Prince Philip gave up playing polo due to a bad back injury, carriage driving became a source of great satisfaction," the narrator explained.

The two have undergone so much together. Now that she's turning 94 and Prince Philip is now 98, these past events may be poignant to look back to now. Family members are worried though that they're particularly at-risk during this pandemic because of their age.

The two are currently spending lockdown at Windsor Castle together, as the whole country and the world, is battling coronavirus. That said, even though the Queen is happy that her husband is beside her, especially as she spends her birthday on April 21, insiders had it that she's feeling a little down. This is because none of her other family members will be able to celebrate with her.

She particularly misses her children and grandchildren, even great-grandchildren! In addition, a lot of the usual traditions being carried out for her birthday celebrations will not be carried out this year.

Note that the Queen celebrates two birthdays yearly. Her actual birthday is on April 21, but she also carries out official celebrations in June. None of the June traditions will be carried out this year. n a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form."

