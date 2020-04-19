Blame Coronavirus! Queen Elizabeth II FRUSTRATED Over COVID-19 Impact

The existence and escalation of COVID-19 cases made Queen Elizabeth II extremely frustrated. After all, it caused her to postpone one important royal duty in her life.

With the coronavirus ravaging the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II was forced to leave Buckingham Palace and take shelter at Windsor Castle -- along with her husband Prince Philip -- to self-isolate.

Although she is in good health now, the sudden increase of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom forced the religious Queen to cancel the events she was supposed to attend last Maundy Thursday.

According to ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship, Her Majesty felt "more than frustrated" not to be able to attend the Maundy Thursday service and other events during the Holy Week.

"We know that Maundy Thursday means a lot to her," Ship said during his appearance on ITV's Royal Rota. "In fact, the whole of Holy Week before Easter means a lot to her."

Queen Elizabeth II, after failing to complete her duties this year, chose to send the Maundy money to its recipients instead. The tradition was to let the awardees get it from her in person.

"It is always sent to the number of people to match the monarch's age. She will be 94 this year. So it is 94 men and 94 women," Royal expert Lizzie Robinson seconded the royal editor's statement.

This 2020, the Queen also ordered everyone to scale down her birthday celebrations since she believes that it would be inappropriate for her to hold a sumptuous and opulent party when everyone in the country is experiencing fear due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No Special Birthday Marking

Aside from canceling her Holy Week engagements, the gun salutes for Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday will also be postponed for the first time due to the worldwide health crisis.

"There will be no gun salutes. Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," a Buckingham Palace source said.

The source added that the Queen's birthday this year will not be marked in any way, as the royal family decided to keep everything in private.

On Saturday (April 19), the announcement has been confirmed by Ship through a tweet, explaining how it would be the first time that Queen Elizabeth II requested to cancel the special celebration in her 68-year long reign.

"All of the changes are in line with Her Majesty's wishes," the royal editor quoted a Palace source. "It's already been announced there will be no Trooping the Colour ceremony in June (the official birthday parade) and no plans for any 'alternative marking of her official birthday.'"

Instead of a lavish party, the Palace is expected to celebrate Her Majesty's 94th birthday on April 21 on social media. Still, this kind of family-related affair will remain private and exclusive to the members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, the Trooping the Colour -- which has also been canceled -- is the traditional parade held in mid-June to mark the official celebration of the Queen's birthday. This event was started by King George way back in 1748.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles