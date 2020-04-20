Royal Trouble: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could ANGER Queen Elizabeth II With THIS!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told they could not use their charity branding Sussex Royal as part of their Megxit agreement. Now, experts have warned the couple that continued use of the moniker could get the Queen angry.

No More Sussex Royal

As soon as Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, the couple was also forced to drop the word royal from their branding. As part of their Megxit agreement, Meghan and Harry could no longer use Sussex Royal in their future endeavors in all its many forms, including social media.

In their podcast Royally Obsessed, royal experts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito warned Harry and Meghan that they risk angering the Queen. They are referring to the staggering following of what used to be their social media handle "Sussex Royal".

Fiorito believes that nobody has truly dropped the social media handle.

"It is funny to me that @SussexRoyal still has 11.3 million followers," Fiorito shared.

Although Fiorito emphasized that the couple may have said their goodbyes, the existence of these followers gives everyone hope that they could go back to using it.

However, fellow commentator Bowie used it to give a stern warning to the couple. She cautioned Harry and Meghan that they might anger the Queen if they continue to post using that account.

"Because it is still SussexRoyal. They would have to rebrand everything," Bowie added.

Fiorito emphasized that while Harry and Meghan are laying low, the two will have to work out a total rebranding of themselves.

She added that if the couple wishes to make a launch in the near future, they will have to be in the middle of all the discussions for rebranding.

The two royal commentators agreed that the couple made a good decision to be under the radar at this time. The Easter period, anyway, was a time that should be spent with family.

"I support their move to keep quiet and lay low during easter," Bowie said.

A Message Of Gratitude

This warning came after Prince Harry expressed his gratitude to NHS workers and volunteers who continue to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Sussex expressed how incredibly proud he was of how the British public responded to the COVID-19 efforts of the government.

During his interview with the "Declassified" podcast, Harry said that the great number of volunteers rushing to help in the national effort to fight the coronavirus is wonderfully British.

"I want to say a huge thank you, as we all do, to all of the NHS workers and everybody that's volunteering," he said.

Prince Harry also emphasized that it didn't matter which part of the U.K. needed help.

"There are literally hundreds of thousands of people volunteering," the Duke of Sussex pointed out. "It's such a wonderfully British thing that we all come to help when we need it."

Harry, who officially stepped back as a senior member of the royal family, also praised Captain Tom Moore. He thanked the 99-year old war veteran for his fundraising efforts that touched the lives of many people in the country. Moore has raised more than $22 million for the NHS charities.

"Congratulations to Tom, I think what he's done is utterly amazing. It's not just what he's done, it's the reaction that people have had as well, I think is again just wonderfully British," Prince Harry exclaimed.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles