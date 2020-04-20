Glutton Prince! Kate Middleton Scolds Prince William For Hilarious Reason!

Kate Middleton and Prince William got candid and overly honest during their video call with some children from a school.

While they wanted to express their gratitude to key workers running the country amid the coronavirus, Kate had an outburst and it left everyone in awe.

Chocolate Monster

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised children at a school with a video call. They wanted to thank the key workers who are keeping the country running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, while they were speaking to the children, Kate revealed that there was tension between them. While in a Zoom video call with the children and teachers from Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Kate revealed that Prince William was overindulging in their Easter supplies.

In an episode of the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, Roberta Fiorito, a royal commentator said that she was surprised with what Kate revealed.

"Kate called out William for eating all of the Easter candy," Fiorito shared.

In the video chat, Prince William admitted that they have a lot in their Easter loot.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" Prince William exclaimed.

To which Kate responded quickly, "You keep eating it!"

Fiorito said that it was surprising how Kate shaded William when she said that, but she appreciated the honesty of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Co-host Rachel Bowie could not help but laugh about what Kate just said.

"She blamed him on eating all the chocolate bunnies. I thought that was hilarious," Bowie said.

Fiorito then added: "It's nice to picture their Easter with that happening."

She also said that the good mom Kate might be trying to hide the stash from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis but ended up with Prince William sneaking it all the way through.

"I think they really delivered on showing us what their celebrations look like," Fiorito furthered.

Kate and William have always had a sweet tooth. In fact, the royal couple requested a rich chocolate biscuit cake for their wedding back in 2011.

Perhaps this shared love for chocolates and everything sweet is what keeps their marriage strong. They remain endearing to each other, even after Kate's hilarious outburst.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed everyone the other side of their marriage. They have their share of bickering too, and they look just as cute.

A Special Message

Prince William and Kate Middleton emphasized that they were making the call to thank the teachers, the staff, and every worker who continue to provide their services despite the difficult time.

As the world continues to fight with COVID-19, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out a message of hope to everyone.

William described Britain to be at its strongest during the crisis. He added that he is grateful for people coming together to show their support to each other amid the pandemic.

Prince William, as well as the other members of the royal family, have sent a series of inspirational messages to the people of Britain. They emphasized that when they come together as a nation, they could beat anything, even the dreaded coronavirus.

