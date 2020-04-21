Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Emotional Texts To Thomas Markle Revealed In Lawsuit

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's legal battle against one of Britain's biggest-selling tabloids continues, the couples' emotional text messages to Thomas Markle were revealed.

The said private messages were part of the 33-page response obtained by Harper's Bazaar on behalf of the Sussexes to the Daily Mail newspaper group.

The latest court filing contains texts that the couple sent to the 75-year-old Markle days before their royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

One message dated May 5, 2018 revealed that Meghan texted his father to ask if everything was going well.

"I've called and texted but haven't heard back from you so hoping you're okay," Meghan wrote in her text to her dad.

The Duchess even attempted to arrange security to protect Thomas from the scrutiny of the press until the wedding.

Days later, the couple found out that Thomas issued a public statement through U.S. entertainment site TMZ.

Furthermore, Meghan only learned that his father was hospitalized after suffering from a heart attack through his tell-all interview with the outlet.

Meghan And Harry's Plea To Thomas Markle

Another message was sent out on May 14, 2018. The said message was sent by the Markle patriarch, confirming that he won't be attending their big day.

The couple tried to call Meghan's dad, but he was unable to answer any of it.

Prince Harry then sent a message using her wife's phone and said: "Tom, it's Harry and I'm going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you."

The 35-year-old Duke sent another text saying that there's "no need" for him to apologize since they "understand the circumstances," but he advised him that "going public will only make the situation worse."

"If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to you. Thanks!" Prince Harry added.

Prince Harry's Warning

In his third message, the ex-royal warned Thomas about giving his statement to the press.

"Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me, Tom. Only we can help you, as we have been trying from day 1," Prince Harry wrote in his text to his father-in-law.

This came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed a lawsuit in October of 2019 against Associated Newspapers -- the publisher of the Daily Mail. The couple accused them of "invasion of privacy and copyright infringement" after the publication released a handwritten letter of Meghan to Thomas, sent shortly after their nuptials.

Moreover, the ex-royals also pointed out that the publication has manipulated, humiliated and harassed Thomas, causing a fallout between their father-and-daughter relationship.

Per Press Gazette, the court battle between the ex-royals and Associated Newspapers will continue given that the first hearing will be "conducted remotely."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles