COVID-19 Vaccine: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Take BIG Step To Help Find Coronavirus Cure

After winning their battle against COVID-19, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have donated their antibodies in hopes of creating a coronavirus "Hank-ccine."

The two-time Oscar winner and his wife were the first Hollywood celebrities to test positive from the dreaded virus.

Tom Hanks Donated Blood For "Hank-ccine"

During his interview with NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Hanks revealed that they have contributed their blood as part of a research study to design a vaccine that will cure COVID-19.

"We have not only been approached; we have said, do you want our blood? Can we give plasma? And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine," Tom shared.

Moreover, the multi-talented actor mentioned that his wife experienced much worse symptoms than him.

"We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else," he revealed.

Apart from the couple, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos -- who is also a COVID-19 survivor -- has "signed up for a clinical trial" to donate his blood plasma as part of the medical research.

Rita Wilson Details "Extreme" Side Effects Of Controversial COVID-19 Drug

It was previously reported that Wilson suffered from "extreme" side effects after they were given chloroquine as a treatment.

In her post-coronavirus interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the actress and producer mentioned about her "uncomfortable" experience after taking the controversial drug.

"I was very tired. I felt extremely achy," Rita recalled. "Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realize I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time."

Aside from this, the 63-year-old "The Story of Us" actress revealed that she went "completely nauseous" and experienced vertigo and weakened muscles during her chloroquine medication.

Furthermore, she also urged the public to be "very considerate about this drug" as there are no claims that this will work.

Last March 11, the couple took to Instagram to confirm that they have been diagnosed with the dreaded virus while in Australia for a production shoot of an Elvis Presley biopic.

Both Hanks and Wilson underwent isolation and were briefly hospitalized before being released to continue their self-quarantine in an Australian residence.

After more than two weeks, the pair announced that they have recovered from coronavirus and were back in their Los Angeles home -- but still observing home quarantine and social distancing.

The Life-Changing Miracle Drug

Currently, the anti-malaria drug is being utilized as COVID-19 treatment, but infectious disease experts and scientists around the world expressed concerns regarding the efficacy and safety of it.

The controversial drug became popular after U.S President Donald Trump called this as a "game-changer" in the fight against the dreaded virus.

