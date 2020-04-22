Prince Charles Watches THIS During Lockdown? Unbelievable!

Prince Charles has revealed what exactly has he been doing to keep himself entertained during the coronavirus lockdown - and it doesn't seem far from what the rest of us are doing at this time of crisis.

To pass the time, the Prince of Wales has been watching viral videos on the internet. Even royalty turns to the internet when in need of solace.

The 71-year-old also realized the vital importance of technology, saying that "we have seen the very best use of technology," by allowing people to keep working as well as keeping in touch through virtual calls, games, singing and "some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time."

Sharing more of his thoughts on Country Life Magazine, Prince Charles mentioned how younger people are now taking care of their parents and grandparents by shopping for them or by making regular phone calls to those who live alone.

Prince Charles is with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall in their Scottish home Birkhall, after recovering from the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago.

The heir to the throne also paid tribute to retailers, shop workers, delivery drivers, and more who have toiled to keep shops running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also praised the farmers for keeping the country fed and urged the Brits to remember that it owes their farmers and all those supply chains an enormous debt of gratitude.

"When was the last time anyone gave the availability of a bottle of milk, or a loaf of bread, or fresh vegetables a second thought?"

The Duke of Cornwall further said, "Suddenly, these things are precious and valued. And this is how it always should be. Food does not happen by magic."

He further stated that if the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that "we cannot take it for granted."

Prince Charles also sent out his heartfelt thanks to everyone in the UK who are doing their best to help in the fight against the health crisis.

"Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors' surgeries, and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country."

Over 100,000 UK citizens have tested positive for the coronavirus, and over 17,000 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

In an interview with the BBC, Prince William, Prince Charles' oldest son, opened up about the level of anxiety he felt when his father tested positive with the COVID-19.

"He fits the profile of somebody of the age he's at, which is you know fairly risky, and so I was a little bit worried."

The Duke of Cambridge revealed that his father had so many chest infections and colds over the past few years and that if somebody was going to defeat the coronavirus, he believed it was going to be Prince Charles.

"I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop and not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk," Prince William shared, as Prince Charles is reportedly a "mad walker" who loves taking walks all the time.

"I think he found it quite difficult, especially also with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks."

READ MORE: Mission Impossible? Prince William, Kate Middleton DETERMINED to Launch this 'Top Priority' Initiative

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles