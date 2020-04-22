Real Talk: Lizzo Starting To HATE Herself Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Just like the rest of the world, Lizzo is spending her time at home due to the coronavirus global pandemic. While most of her projects and public engagements have been put on hold, the singer uses her newfound free time building followers in the hit video-sharing app TikTok.

Aside from sharing quality contents on TikTok, the 31-year-old singer is also using her time to help medical health workers in the frontlines who are risking their lives to save the lives of COVID-19 positive patients.

On the 31st of March, Lizzo uploaded a video montage of medical workers showing her love for giving out meals for their hard days at work. Lizzo said it was her little way of showing her appreciation to the frontliners.

Lizzo also recently joined Lady Gaga's "One World: Together At Home" virtual fundraising concert for the coronavirus relief efforts. During her number, Lizzo performed a powerful rendition of the song "A Change Is Gonna Come."

In her own little way, Lizzo is helping the world flatten the curve and eventually end this health crisis that has affected the whole world.

But despite her efforts to stay busy, the "Juice" hitmaker recently got real talking about how this whole isolation drama is affecting her mental health.

Self-Hatred

In a recent Instagram post, Lizo acknowledged the fact that some people are suffering from mental health issues due to this whole home quarantine protocol.

"It's been a long-ass day. Focus on a body part u don't like about yourself and show it some love today," Lizzo wrote alongside a short clip of herself showing some self-love.

In the video, Lizzo could be seen wearing black lingerie and paired it with a Fuschia bandana -- all while admiring herself in front of the camera. And in true Lizzo fashion, the singer grooved on a slight twerk and twirled around appreciating her body.

"This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can't get out and do our normal coping/self-care routines..." she added.

The "Good As Hell" singer also confessed that after being on quarantine for some time now, her own "self-hatred" is starting to creep in.

But instead of spreading anxiety, Lizzo encouraged her followers to engage in a self-love activity, in her case wearing sexy clothes and dancing in front of the camera.

"Self-hatred was starting to creep up on me, but I gotta remember I'm 110% that bitch. Love you!" Lizzo said.

Overflowing Support

Because of her recent revelation, people started pouring out their support and love, while others thanked the singer for her encouraging words.

"Thank you for inspiring a generation of womxn to love ourselves more (heart emoji) you make a difference every day," fitness instructor Sadie Kurzban wrote on the comments section.

"Thank you Lizzo, I needed this, about to slip into a dark place! Got me just in time!" one fan commented.

"You're beautiful..stop self-hating," another one added.

"You literally inspire me to continue on my body & self-love journey," another follower wrote.

