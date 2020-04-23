Future King: Prince Charles Starts To Modernize Monarchy With THIS!

Prince Charles is taking small steps closer to the throne. His latest move? Modernizing the monarchy.

During the Easter holiday, Prince Charles proved that he always wants the monarchy to adapt in modern times by holding his first podcast event ever.

The Westminster Abbey announced through their Twitter account on Maundy Thursday about this first online Easter engagement of the prince.

We are delighted that our Easter Day podcast will include a Gospel reading recorded by HRH The Prince of Wales. The reading will appear alongside an address, anthem, prayers and a blessing in the podcast – part of a series we have launched to support worshippers around the world. pic.twitter.com/YBgzzg1Hq0 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 9, 2020

Through Westminster Abbey's "Abbeycast", Prince Charles embraced the virtual way to continue his royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heir to the throne read John 20:1-18, which narrates the story about how Mary Magdalene went to Jesus' tomb and found out that he has already resurrected.

The Prince of Wales' gospel recording was then used for the Abbey's digital and virtual services.

Aside from the podcast, he also held his first virtual royal opening ceremony early this April to launch the new Nightingale Hospital in London that was built exclusively for coronavirus patients.

"I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly. But for some it will be a much harder journey," Prince Charles said in the video. "I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life."

He went on and offered a tribute to those people who worked so hard to build the hospital in just nine days.

This one way of modernizing the monarchy followed what Queen Elizabeth II did in 1957. To recall, the Queen opened the door of the monarchy and let the royal family's lives be known to the world after she did her first televised address to the nation on Dec. 25, 1957.

Prince Charles Received Commendation

After Prince Charles made a move in pursuit of modernizing the monarchy, royal commentators were quick to praise the heir to the throne for the impressive step.

In an episode of "Royally Obsessed" podcast, royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie applauded the royal prince for engaging himself to the Easter podcast.

"Applause to them because I think they are embracing modern times by getting on a podcast," Bowie said.

Fiorito seconded the statement and recalled how Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, also had her first podcast earlier this 2020. She went on and expressed her admiration toward the royals' modern way of communicating with the public.

"The Royal's ability to pivot and take everything online has shown how nimble they are," Fiorito added. "It also highlights the impressive technology used for times like these."

What made it even more stirring was the fact that Prince Charles was tested for coronavirus disease before eventually recovering from it. However, he still pushed through the recording from his home in Scotland.

