Win A Dinner Date With Ariana Grande -- Here's How

Ariana Grande goes all out to help people during this difficult time.

One lucky fan will be chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience to hang out with Ariana. But that's not the best part yet.

Going All In

The songstress announced her participation in an online charity event after she was nominated by no other than the Queen of Pop, Madonna. The All In Challenge event will pick a winner for one memorable date with Ariana Grande herself.

The lucky fan will be flying in Los Angeles to meet and greet one of the biggest stars in the music industry. It comes with an exclusive invitation for the fan to hang out and experience Ariana in her studio as she records a new song.

After the recording, the guest will be joining Ariana and her team for dinner. During this time, the winner could interact with the popular hitmaker and ask her questions about her creative process or how she keeps herself motivated to create new music.

The winner could also simply enjoy the time with Ariana while dining in an exclusive restaurant of Grande's choosing. Who wouldn't want that?

But that's not the best part of this competition. The #allinchallenge brings together the best people in the music industry for charity.

All the proceeds of Grande's #allinchallenge will go to Feeding America, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

What Is The All In Challenge?

The challenge is sweepstakes-like competition for charity. Every person has a chance to buy a maximum of 200 entries. Fans could buy 10 entries for $10, $25 for 25 entries, $50 for 100 entries, and $100 for 200 entries. The more entries you have, the higher the chances of winning.

All the money raised from this challenge will go directly to various charitable organizations. This program is in support of the call to send help to those who need it the most, especially during this time of crisis that has left a lot of people jobless and with no feed to serve on the table.

As the world battles this health crisis, everyone is enjoined to help any way they can. As for the queens of music including Madonna and Ariana, it would be a pleasure to spend some time with the winner, simply because they share the same passion to help out.

The winner will also get two round-trip first-class tickets to Los Angeles. Their accommodation in a five-star hotel in the city will also be shouldered by the organizers.

When will this meetup happen? The delivery of this prize can be mutually decided by the winner and the organizers, at least until it is safe to do so.

The All In Challenge Foundation is sponsoring the event.

Several other celebrities have joined the challenge, more recently is Jennifer Aniston who is auctioning a VIP experience in the upcoming "Friends" special reunion. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also took part in the charity fundraiser by giving a chance to a fan to sign a one-day contract with the Mavs.

