 Blackpink and Lady Gaga 'Chromatica' Collab Confirmed: Song Title, Release Date, All Details!

Blackpink is in the area with non-other than Lady Gaga.

According to the K-pop group's agency, YG Entertainment, Blackpink will be featured on Lady Gaga's upcoming album called "Chromatica."

The song is titled "Sour Candy" and Lady Gaga and Blackpink are just making the fans go wild.

"Can't think of anyone more iconic in the pop scene than Lady Gaga and no one as iconic as Blackpink in Kpop... and you're telling me these two are collaborating.. the world isn't ready Speak-no-evil monkey #GAGAPINK," one fan tweeted.

Another Blink tweeted, "What if sour candy is a diss track like we may look sweet, but if you try us, we get sour like candy!"

Blackpink was able to spread the Korean Pop genre throughout the globe, by also collaborating with successful British pop star, Dua Lipa, for their famous track, "Kiss and Makeup."

After the successful release of their first EP "Kill This Love" in 2019, the all-girl band is also looking forward to releasing their own album in the near future.

Blackpink's collaboration with Lady Gaga is not only a milestone achievement for them, but also holds a glimpse of promising future opportunities for the Korean girls.

There will be delays with the much-anticipated album drops because of the coronavirus.

Recently, Lady Gaga's new album has accidentally been leaked by Target early this week by putting the album up for pre-order, revealing Lady Gaga's tracklist and album art, just before she could announce it herself.

In an Instagram post, the "Fame Monster" artist wrote, "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

She added, "Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions."

Blackpink, which includes 23-year-old Lisa, 23-year old Rosé, 24-year-old Jenny, and 25-year-old Jisoo, are joined by other famous people in such as Elton John and Ariana Grande, who are featured on "Sine from Above" and "Rain on Me," respectively.

The first song for her new album, "Stupid Love" was released in February 2020.

While there is still no idea when the fans will be able to hear "Chromatica" in full, Lady Gaga did say that she would announce the album's new release date at a later time.

Lady Gaga "Chromatica" Track List

1. "Chromatica I"

2. "Alice"

3. Stupid Love"

4. "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande)

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" (with BLACKPINK)

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine From Above" (with Elton John)

15. "1,000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"

Last week, the singer-actress curated and served as creative director for "One World: Together at Home" live stream, which was announced across different networks and live-streamed worldwide.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik Driving Gigi Hadid CRAZY in Quarantine? The Truth

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles