Royal Exposé: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles' MAD Hobby, Revealed!

Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles share the same passion for one hobby. However, Prince William seem concerned about what the two have in common, especially amid the ongoing global health crisis.

A Mad Hobby

The Queen is an avid walker herself, much like her son Prince Charles. They both like walking their dogs daily and find comfort in the presence of their beloved pets.

However, Prince William got very honest about why he does not agree that these two older members of the royal family should be walking at this time at all.

In his interview with BBC News, William expressed his concern about his father's recent diagnosis. It seems as if William knew exactly how the Prince of Wales contracted the virus.

It was common knowledge how much the Queen herself loved to walk around with her corgis in tow. In fact, he referred to the Queen and Prince Charles' shared activity as a "mad" hobby.

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age, he is at, which is fairly risky, and so I was a little bit worried.

However, he said that his father has had many chest infections over the years, which made William a bit confident that the COVID-19 won't be the virus that would beat him.

"And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it's going to be him. And actually, he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms."

The son of the heir to the throne added that his father was mad about walking. It was something he truly missed while he was self-isolating.

"He is a mad walker. Loves just waking. So I think he found it quite difficult, especially concerned about his mental health, not being able to walk for a long time," William added.

This came after news came out confirming that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales had contracted the dreaded coronavirus. It left Prince William worried.

Another Royal Heartbreak

The Duke of Cambridge, however, reassured everyone that they were doing their best to protect his grandparents -- the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh who are both in isolation at Windsor Castle.

"Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents - who are at the age they're at, we're doing everything we can to make sure they're isolated and protected from this," Prince William said.

The Queen's celebration this year was a rather momentous one, as she had to cancel previous plans to follow social distancing and self-isolation measures that were put in place by the authorities.

Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 this year, but she had a rather muted celebration of her birthday. She believed that it was inappropriate to celebrate at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. She also canceled the gun salute, which was a yearly tradition to mark another year of her life.

The other members of the royal family, however, did wish her the best on her special day via video call.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles