Jessie J and Channing Tatum Reconciliated? Singer Confessed THIS To Rumored BF!

Are Jessie J and Channing Tatum back together? Did Jessie J confessed her feelings to ex boyfriend on her 40th birthday?

Rumors that the pair have reconciled after the "Price Tag" hitmaker referred to her buff on-again, off-again beau as a "special man" on his 40th birthday.

On Sunday, as the "Magic Mike" actor turned 40 years old and Jessie J shared throwback pictures of her rumored boyfriend on her Instagram Story, including one of him posing in the ocean and diving into the water, which seemed to be from one of the holiday getaways they had in the past.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met."

In the next photo, Channing Tatum may be seen in a motor cross ensemble while holding his helmet outdoors. The black and white photo was one of the four pictures that were uploaded on Instagram by Jessie, to which she finished off with the caption, "Keep living your BEST life."

The "Domino" singer's social media post just came weeks after they have broken up.

Jessie J, Channing Tatum Relationship Timeline

Just last month, Jessie J and Channing Tatum called it quits once again after getting back together after a year of romance.

An insider close to the former couple told People Magazine at that time, "They cared enough about each other to try again, but realized it was better to move on. It's amicable."

After their reported breakup, Channing reportedly made an account on the celebrity dating app Raya and wrote, "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry," in his bio.

In April 2018, the internet was surprised when a statement about Channing and her then-wife, Jenna Dewan, announced that they were separating to "allow love to take them on different paths."

The then-couple starred alongside each other in "Step Up" in 2006 and got married in 2009.

Since they separated, Jenna and Channing have stayed on good terms.

A month after announcing their decision to split after nine years of marriage, the "21 Jump Street" actor took to Instagram to wish his ex-wife Jenna a "Happy Mother's Day," showing that the two are on excellent terms.

Fast forward to October 2018, tabloid reports surfaced that Jenna has been told that Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J.

According to an E! source, "Jenna knew that Channing was dating and it wasn't a surprise. A friend had told her what's going on."

Despite him dating, the source further added that as long as the hunk's main priority was their daughter, there wouldn't be any problem in his dating life.

In March 2019, Jessie J and Channing Tatum were first pictured for the first time, as they strolled hand-in-hand in London, and three months later, the "Bang Bang" singer spoke about her relationship with Channing for the first time saying that she's very content with her life.

By December, it was announced that the two had ended their relationship because they have "different priorities." A source revealed that their breakup didn't have any drama and have decided to remain good friends.

On January 2020, E! broke the news that Jessie J and Channing Tatum are "fully back together" and have decided to get back together because they care about each other.

However, early this month, The Sun reported that they broke up once again, and it's because of their hectic schedule.

