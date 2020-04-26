What's Next for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Top 7 Predictions!

Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to face significant changes throughout their lives.

Here are some famous predictions about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to do now that they're finally far away from the royal family.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 1 - Another Baby

It's not a secret that the former actress loves kids, and pretty soon, their one-year-old son will have a playmate.

Meghan Markle has reportedly hinted that she wanted a second child and that the couple is really "committed" to giving their son Archie a little brother or sister.

Though it is not now as Archie is just a year old, they want to dedicate as much attention as possible to him during this precious period of his life.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 2 - More Charities

Aside from Archewell, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly reflecting on how the world will change after the coronavirus and what it would mean for them.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will find new ways how they conduct their charity work in a post-coronavirus world.

He added that though Meghan may choose to take on new important causes, she will continue to champion the old ones.

Another royal expert Maggie Rulli said, "There are plenty of charities that need attention right now, and many of the young royals and the Royal Family are paying attention to the immediate needs of people during this crisis."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 3 - Write Books

Though news of the couple's biography surfaced, time can only tell when we will be able to hear what we need to hear straight from the horse's mouth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may write an autobiography, detailing every little thing that happened to them while they were with the royal family, and maybe fans will be treated to some royal exposé and revelations that not even the British tabloids might not have predicted.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 4 - Relaunch Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up their Sussex Royal Instagram page just before they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

But in the future, it has been predicted that there would be a second version of the most-followed Instagram page.

Still, instead of just their charity works this time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may even post something related to lifestyle or even DIYs, life hacks, and many more. Something similar to what Meghan Markle has posted on her previous blog, The Tig.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 5 - Launch a Hollywood Career

The Sun's sources have already said that Meghan Markle may return to acting in the fall. However, it doesn't mean she will be back on "Suits."

"Meghan has set herself a target of around September or October."

If not acting, she and Prince Harry may explore the route of a documentary where the couple may be able to follow up on some of the causes they are interested in.

Prince Harry has also expressed his interest in working as a director for documentaries, so let's see if that happens.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 6 - Go Back to Royalty

If things don't work out for them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could change their minds and decide to return to their royal duties.

If they don't earn the money they want for themselves and would continue to ask help from Prince Charles, they may have no other option but to go back to the UK where their accommodations are taken care of.

They wouldn't need to let out even a single penny, as they will be earning money for being royal servants of The Firm.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Prediction # 7 - Divorce

The couple is in an intense spotlight, and if they ever return to the UK, we're pretty sure the British papers will not go soft on them, especially the British people.

It's hard to naturally improve a marriage when people are constantly berating you, starting lies about you, which seems to be something the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have difficulty escaping, despite their want for more private life.

