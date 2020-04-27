Khloe Kardashian 'Bad Mom': How Can She Do THIS To Baby True?

Khloe Kardashian is a proud mom of a charming girl, True Thompson. Just like the rest of the sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they love posting photos of themselves with their babies.

The mother-of-one frequently poses with her two-year-old, even referring to her as her best friend.

Recently, however, Khloe Kardashian has been criticized for using crazy Instagram filters on her daughter to change True's skin color. At least, allegedly.

Khloe's Obsession

A famous Reddit thread expressed their concern for the 35-year-old mom, saying that she needs to stop using the filters to make her and True look like they have the same color.

It is pretty evident that the 2-year-old resembles her father and even has a darker skin tone.

Fans in the Reddit thread discussed the implications for when True grows up, saying, "Imagine you looking back at all your baby pictures, and you're a completely different skin color. WTF?"

One fan also shared that while Khloe Kardashian makes her daughter's skin look lighter, Khloe darkens herself in pictures.

However, Khloe's desire to make True's skin lighter maybe because of negative criticisms about True being compared to other Kardashian kids who mentioned that True was "too dark."

Some even went on to say she will never be cute because of her skin color.

Despite the fact that some people say that it's not True's fault that she looks like her dad, the 2-year-old, has been getting a lot of disapproval for having dark skin.

Khloe: A Good Mother?

This wasn't the first issue Khloe became under fire as a mother. She and her other sisters' posts frequently on their social media accounts, each of them has more than 100 million followers each.

Everywhere they go, whether it's a small gathering or a significant event, they always have photos and videos to share with their fans.

One of the most common things Khloe Kardashian shares online are pictures of her daughter True, who always has a nanny at the back in all of her photos that "she literally can't go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny."

One commenter said, "Khloe acts like she can't go anywhere without her nanny. Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own; we all do it."

Other fans accuse the blonde beauty of not being able to be the mother True deserved because the nanny does it all the time.

Khloe Also Does It To Herself

Another issue the fans have with Khloe is that she likes to photoshop her face in her Instagram pictures.

In several Instagram posts last year, Khloe Kardashian is unrecognizable with her "whole new face."

Critics discussed how her appearance changed in the comments section, which resulted in her turning off the comments on the posts.

"Khloe's whole face changed!" one person commented.

Another person said, "What has happened to your face?! You are completely unrecognizable."

But does Khloe Kardashian really edit her face?

As per Instagram account Celebface, they claim that the reality star edits her face in photos with the popular app, FaceTune.

However, Khloe Kardashian debunked the rumors saying it's all just makeup.

In a makeup tutorial she uploaded in July, she showed how applying contour to her nose makes her look crazy.

Khloe then demonstrated how she was able to achieve a slimmer nose by drawing lines along the sides from her eyebrow, then downward.

