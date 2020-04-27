Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Unique PDA: Check Out Latest Embarassing Trolling Session!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are treating the quarantine period like a day of fun in the playground. The two cannot stop goofing around like schoolchildren, which includes teasing each other non-stop.

Keeping with their long-standing tradition of teasing each other, Lively over the weekend posted for the public in her IG Story a hilarious but kind of embarrassing photo of Reynolds.

In the photo, fans can see the actor rocking a very, very tiny ponytail. The caption is actually funnier than the actual ponytail, though. "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," The Rhythm Section actress, 32, joked.

Like most of their normal trolling sessions, it did not take long for Reynolds to respond. The 43-year-old actor, who has a range of funny movies under his name, reacted hilariously. He posted a screenshot of his wife's message and joked that the actress does not seem to have any issue with the way he looks. Otherwise, they would not have three children, to begin with. "Clearly, your birth control doesn't work so..." he wrote into the screenshot.

Like most parents, even celebrity parents, the two are spending a lot of time together these days because of the quarantine. Earlier this month, through a video chat, Reynolds told Stephen Colbert that they are doing a lot of homeschooling of their three kids, who are 5, 3, and 8-months-old, respectively. He added that Lively's mother is with them, and has been a complete lifesaver. Of course, he cannot resist making a joke about that too.

"It's been incredible to have her here," he added, before making an apocalypse/zombie-related joke. "She doesn't know it, but actually, she's emergency food if this gets real."

Asked if he is starting to feel stifled because he's around girls so much and missing some masculine action, he said no. In fact, he enjoys it. "It's fine, I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls stuff," he said. "I try not to push gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one, when they came out that chute, just really wanted to make dresses."

He even tried making dresses out of tissue paper already.

The two may be all fun and jokes at home, but that does not mean that they are living in a bubble, uncaring of what the world is experiencing under the wrath of the dreaded coronavirus.

Instead, the two have majorly stepped up for those severely affected. As early as Mid-March, Reynolds announced that he and Lively would be making a $1 million donation to two prominent organizations, representing food backs in different parts of the United States and Canada.

If they are not trolling each other, they are flirting on their Instagram, which is cute and sad to say, rare these days for couples who had been so long together. After Reynolds took to Instagram to show off the renowned lifestyle guru and culinary expert Martha Stewart teasing an upcoming cocktail tutorial using the Deadpool actor's own liquor brand, Aviation Gin, he wrote that when his wife sees this, he will "get pregnant." Of course, Lively is not going to ignore that and replied with "wear something sexy tonight."

Ah, cute couple!

