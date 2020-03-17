Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Two Organizations Amidst Coronavirus

Famous Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are now taking part in helping people who are gravely affected by the pandemic COVID-19. They announced their $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

In a post in Reynold's Twitter and Instagram accounts, the actor said: "COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada." The actor also encouraged everyone to help these organizations if they can."

In the same post, the Deadpool star reminded everyone to "take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's social media post via Instagram regarding the same matter is rather more heartwarming.

"Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don't have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected," Lively wrote.

The 32-year-old actress added: "Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up-- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for the children. We can all do something for one another, even if it's simply staying at home."

Feeding America is the largest network of food banks, food pantries, and meal programs that provides food and services to people. The organization secures donations from national food and grocery manufacturers, retailers, shippers, packers and growers and from government agencies and other organizations.

Basically, they work with partners to match excess food with the food banks that most need it.

Food Banks Canada is also similar to what Feeding America is doing. They are a network of food banks across Canada who help Canadians living with food insecurity. Their mission is to help relieve hunger today and help prevent hunger tomorrow through their programs which include education and skills training in nutrition, food preparation, and food growing.

In the wake of this horrible nightmare dressed as the epidemic called COVID-19, knowing that more and more celebrities and famous people are making efforts to help those who are gravely affected shed light to these dark times.

NBA star Stephen Curry with his wife Ayesha Curry made sure that they take part in helping provide meals for underprivileged kids in their communities. When the schools in their communities announced their closure, it also meant that a lot of kids will not be getting the nourishment that they need since most of them rely on the school's free lunch programs.

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens also showed everyone her support for Feeding America, believing that helping fill in the demands placed on food banks across the country.

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake also announced that he will be donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown in Memphis, Tennessee.

Famous pop star and owner of Haus Labs, a popular cosmetic company, Lady Gaga also pledged on March 16 to donate 20% of Haus Labs' profit during the previous week.

The 26-year-old Justin Bieber also pledged to donate $29,000 to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation, a children's charity in China, to help with the coronavirus relief efforts.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Sends Powerful Message as Coronavirus Fear Grows

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles