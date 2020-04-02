Chrissy Teigen Breaking Up With John Legend After Quarantine? TRUTH HERE

Does Chrissy Teigen really plan to split from John Legend as soon as this pandemic comes to an end?

Chrissy jokingly told a fan that she is definitely breaking up with husband John Legend after PopSugar posted an article with a misleading photo and caption online.

On Instagram, the American media company shared a photo of the couple and their daughter, Luna, alongside the caption, "Can't believe we're typing this, but John Legend covered Selena Gomez at a stuffed animal wedding! Tap the in bio to watch him sing at the 'ceremony' RN!"

While nothing seemed to be wrong about the IG update's description, a comment of a random fan stood out after she exclaimed that she mistakenly thought the couple were ending their marriage.

"Popsugar, don't you EVER DARE AGAIN post a photo of John and Chrissy and write 'can't believe we're typing this...' I THOUGHT THEY WERE BREAKING UP. MY HEART LEPT OUT MY CHEST. I CANNOT HANDLE THAT ANXIETY RIGHT NOW," the Instagram user blurted out.

The IG fan was able to breathe again after she found out that the post is not about Chrissy and John breaking up. She even got lucky after she got noticed by the 34-year-old "Bring The Funny" star.

In the same comment section, the "Lip Sync Battle" presenter replied to the fan and cheekily said, "Oh we are also def breaking up after we can leave the house."

Their family has been one of the ideal families in Hollywood. In fact, Vanity Fair chose the Legend family as the cover for their December 2019 issue.

The "Love Me Now" singer married his beloved Chrissy in Sept. 14, 2013. The two are currently living the best of their lives together with their two kids, Luna and Miles.

Not Afraid Of Coronavirus!

The People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive and his wife proved that their marriage is so healthy that the coronavirus cannot break them apart.

Amid the ongoing heartbreaking crisis, the couple has been supporting each other by keeping their spirits up.

Last weekend, the couple showed their sweet gestures in public when they officiated a wedding for Luna's stuffed animals. They held the cute tying of knots on the patio of their beach house. Even Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck, attended the special event!

Previously, the pandemic also caused Chrissy to post a "sensitive comment" online -- but the criticisms failed to separate them as well.

Last month, the matriarch posted a now-deleted tweet asking her followers to order their food through Goldbelly -- a company that delivers food around their area -- while everyone is required to stay home.

The netizens called the tweet "tone deaf" as the model posted them when the local governments commanded temporary closures for restaurants and other establishments to limit the spread of coronavirus.

She even had a hot exchange of words with Paleontologist Trevor Valle, who called the entire scenario "shameful."

"It's about people being scared about not having enough resources, who can't do what you do..." Valle explained. "Isolated people using social media to connect, and if they see something like that, and then feel worse, because they can't."

As of writing, the fire between them has already been extinguished, and they are now focusing on helping everyone survive the crisis.

