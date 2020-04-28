Carmen Electra Confesses Making Love With Dennis Rodman On Bulls' Practice Court!

Carmen Electra confessed she made love with Dennis Rodman on the practice court of the Chicago Bulls.

However, Michael Jordan refused to snitch on his former teammate -- particularly Rodman's relationship with the Hollywood star.

The Exact Opposite

Everyone's talking about the docu-series "The Last Dance" and the many secrets it has revealed about Michael Jordan and his personal life. However, it has also opened the doors for people to learn more about Jordan's teammates, including Rodman.

While Jordan refused to talk about Rodman and Electra's sex life, Carmen seemed to have the opposite in mind. In fact, she recently revealed the intimate details about her relationship with The Worm.

Through Greg Braxton of the Los Angeles Times, Carmen told the world something crazy she and Rodman shared.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," Electra recalled before narrating their surprising love session in the most unusual place.

"He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we're standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store."

Carmen went on to give the juicy details about her sexcapade with the NBA legend.

"We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much-having sex all over the damn place - in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court," Electra confessed.

When she was done, she burst out laughing. After which, Carmen commented: "To be honest, I don't think he's ever worked out so hard in his life."

Rodman, The Hard Worker

Dennis Rodman was known to his fans as the bad boy of the NBA court. However, very few people know his background before he became one of the most outstanding basketball players of all time.

Rodman once worked as an airport janitor before he rose to become an NAIA star. As he continued to put in the hard work in his practice, he found himself carving a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.

The Worm is a self-made man who has turned his life around. Fans all over the world look up to him and his great contribution to basketball. His energy while in court was relentless, which made him even more of a legend.

The Legend Of The Hardcourt

Rodman remained an enigmatic character iboth on and off the court throughout his career. With that said, it would not come as a surprise for his fans if new details about his off-court affairs are as mind-blowing as Dennis The Menace himself.

This includes the time he and girlfriend Electra got busy on the Bulls' practice court.

Since the release of the docu-series "The Last Dance," basketball fans could not help but talk about the revelations made. Though it basically revolves around the life of the one and only Michael Jordan, it is still awesome to hear the stories of his teammates which are just as interesting.

