'Glee' Star Lea Michele PREGNANT With First Child

"Glee" star Lea Michele is going to be a mother.

The 33-year-old actress is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with husband, Zandy Reich.

Though the Philly-born actress and her business owner husband have yet to announce the news publicly, People Magazine first reported on the story and noted that becoming parents was always one of the couple's primary goals.

After their intimate wedding ceremony in North California last year, it was reported that they couldn't wait to start a family together.

However, Lea Michele has not been spotted out in public in the past couple of months. When she was seen last December, there was still no bumps.

In a 2018 interview, the star didn't seem to be in a rush to have kids, telling Us Weekly, "I'm still playing roles that are under 21, so I kind of want to push that for as long as I can. Having a baby might mess that up for me."

In October 2019, Lea Michele seemed to be in a more motherly mood telling Ryan Seacrest that she couldn't wait to dress her kids up for Halloween.

"I want my kids to dress up like a lion or a taco - everything cute and adorable. I want that for sure."

How Lea Met Zandy

Lea Michele met her now-husband Zandy Reich at her best friend's wedding.

"They always say, 'It will happen when you least expect it,'" Lea told Zola's Director of Brand.

She and Zandy weren't able to talk immediately because "within a couple of minutes," a friend interrupted him and asked if he could move over so she could sit next to the Emmy-nominated actress.

Michele recalled, "He moved, and I didn't see him for a while. And then my best friend kept saying, 'You should hang out with Zandy.'"

Because Michele and Reich shared familiar friends, they found themselves crossing paths frequently and eventually started dating.

The singer-actress revealed, "He was always around and at a lot of these mutual friends' events. It's all happened when I least expected it. It's a pretty awesome story."

After two years of dating, in April 2018, Reich proposed to Michele and then posted a sweet photo of herself on Instagram wearing her new diamond ring with the caption, "Yes."

The following year Lea Michele and Zandy Reich got married and shared that "We're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together."

Lea and Cory

Love wasn't easy for Lea Michele, as her former boyfriend and "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith overdosed on heroin and alcohol on July 13, 2013.

They met on the set of the FOX musical in 2009 and were dating until his death.

Almost seven years after Monteith's death, Lea Michele continues to pay tribute to him in however way she can.

In a 2019 Instagram post, she shared a photo of the ocean along with a short but sweet message dedicated to her former love.

"The light always remains," she captioned the post.

In 2018, Michele also posted a seaside photo in honor of Monteith and captioning it with, "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains."

In 2017, the star shared a sweet throwback photo of the two of them, "Hard to believe it's been four years. We miss you. Love you more."

