Kylie Jenner is stuck at home, just like the rest of us these days, due to the coronavirus pandemic also known as the COVID-19.

Because of that, the mother-of-one isn't bothering with her usual glam makeup routine, which isn't surprising at all.

A bunch of pictures of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in quarantine emerged where she looked extremely dressed down in sweatpants and makeup-free.

She was shoeless, her hair was in a messy bun, clutching a bag of Lays to her chest. She wasn't looking very Kylie Jenner.

When the picture went viral, the internet had a field day comparing her in-real-life pictures to the photos she posts on her Instagram.

A couple of days later, Cosmopolitan reported that a new set of Kylie Jenner's makeup-free paparazzi photos had appeared online, however, this time, these look a lot more "perfect" than last week's.

It seems like the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wasn't pleased about getting caught so casual and a bit rough in last week's photos so this week.

With this being said, fans are convinced that the cosmetics and skincare CEO staged these photos.

Kylie Jenner has decided to retrieve her usual highly glam makeup look, and by the looks of it, she may have even called in the paparazzi to remind everyone how flawless she looks.

The reality star was dressed in a white cropped top, baggy jeans, sneakers, styled volumized hair, and heavy makeup, seemingly the type of look we are used to seeing from her.

People on Twitter roasted Kylie, and they all had a field day because of this.

"The way Kylie cares about how she looks for the paparazzi during a mf pandemic... I have no words," one person tweeted.

"Kylie Jenner's unedited paparazzi pics breaking the internet and Kylie responding with hiring a personal photographer to post 'pap' pics but made him edit them is the most hilarious thing ever," another one said.

But not everybody is roasting her. Some came to Kylie's defense saying, "ofc Kylie Jenner staged her candid photos this time because y'all bullied her into it after the pictures of her without makeup went viral. Just because she's a celebrity doesn't mean she's always 'picture ready.'"

One possible reason that Kylie Jenner staged those pictures is because the entire Kardashian brand is so curated.

A Sydney Morning Herald article also reported that Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian made a deal with the paparazzi.

20-year-old Jayden Seyfarth claims that Kardashian tips Slash photographer off to her whereabouts and, in return, gets a percentage of what they make on sales of her image.

According to Seyfarth, Kim selects the pictures, and then they photoshop those pictures.

Aside from that, when Kylie was in Italy vacationing with Travis Scott and their child, Cosmopolitan also reported that she might have already tipped the paparazzi every step of the way.

The reality star was clearly posing for pictures in the paparazzi shots, especially in one photo where she sits with her toe pointed up while no one was watching.

