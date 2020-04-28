Queen Elizabeth Excessive? Matriarch Has 'Eye-Watering' Bills in The Middle of Crisis

Is Queen Elizabeth truly all talk no walk? While she calls for solidarity, compassion, and resilience in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a royal insider claims that her wardrobe and palace expenses are simply too much. And yet, no adjustments or better budgeting are being made.

According to a royal expert, Queen Elizabeth would not cut costs being allotted for her luxury lifestyle. Alarmingly, it appears that the palace does not even have a budget for her royal highness' expenses.

The Queen has an expensive lifestyle, no doubt about it. It is quite expected from a royal too. However, given the present circumstances, this is starting to raise a few eyebrows. She recently celebrated her 94th birthday and has given the nicest of speeches about how to stay strong in the middle of the crisis, but experts have claimed that her brightly-coloured wardrobe does not have a budget as necessary as that should be.

Moreover, beyond her lavish clothes, the monarch also owns multiple royal residences that are incredibly costly to maintain. IN the words of the expert bringing this issue into the light, the bills are actually "eye-watering." Reportedly, the British taxpayers are giving the Queen more or less £70million every year. The costs can rise further, but it does not seem that the Queen is tightening her belt.

According to some experts, the UK should practise austerity measures anew because of the crisis.

Speaking on Spending Secrets of the Royal Family, the TV narrator of True Royalty said that the royal family is famous for having its traditional ceremonies, services, and massive spending. While these are fine in ordinary times, the present period calls for some changes. Royal editor Katie Nicholl specifically said, "Royal residences are incredibly expensive to run, and the bills really are eye-watering."

She added, "In an age of belt-tightening, their costs keep rising. The taxpayer now gives the Queen more than £70million every year."

Another expert, David Sassoon explained, very specific wardrobe pieces often interest the Royal family, and yet they do not have designated budgets. This essentially means they can spend on clothes that are irrationally expensive.

According to Royal butler, Paul Burrell, Her Majesty's wardrobe now has its own room at the Buckingham Palace. Her clothes are said to be upstairs and as a form of exercise, she handpicks her outfits. Speaking with Yahoo's Royal Box, the butler revealed, "she has to have her outfits brought down to her; all her clothes are kept on the top floor."

The Queen is quite meticulous in choosing what to wear and very particular on how the clothes are made. She has to know which ones are made of silk, cotton, or wool. "Her dresser will bring down in the morning two outfits, which are sketched with pieces of material clipped to them so that the Queen can remember whether it's silk or cotton or wool," the butler explained. Since her potential daily outfits are being brought down, it is not possible for the Queen to actually see her wardrobe with clothes in it.

This means she might not even know how big and expensive her wardrobe is becoming. She is known for sporting very bright outfits with matching hats designed by either her dressmaker Angela Kelly or the renowned royal couturier, Stewart Parvin.

The Queen is notable among royals to be the one who loves wearing bright colours, so that she can always stand out. It's a power thing, one that she has the right to make.

To her credit, she really celebrated her 94th birthday without fanfare. It may be time for her to cut back a bit on other expenses though.

