Modern Royals! Prince William, Kate Middleton Break Royal Tradition Amid COVID-19

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton may have been a part of a long-standing institution, but they are putting their own twist to their approach, especially since the coronavirus global pandemic hit.

This unique approach is made through the help of social media platforms, like Instagram. Ever since the United Kingdom was put on lockdown, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been using the platform to connect with the public and the charities they support.

Traditionally, the use of social media is something that is frowned upon by the royal family. One good example would be when the monarchy instructed Meghan Markle to take down her personal social media accounts when she started dating Prince Harry.

"Historically, the royals have been constricted from expressing themselves personally on social media," royal expert Leslie Carroll said.

"And all social media has come through official account names, most probably written by communications professionals, rather than by members of the royal family themselves."

Speaking to a U.K. news outlet, Carroll said that when the pandemic began, Kate and William took the opportunity to exercise their leadership while communicating to the public by adapting to online platforms.

"And part of 'keeping calm and carry[ing] on' is the ability to continue to communicate effectively, continually, and in a reassuring manner," the royal expert added.

Kate And William's Social Media Presence

Six weeks ago, the U.K. was put on lockdown, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued with their royal engagement through social media. Even while on quarantine at their Norfolk residence, the couple has been keeping their supporters updated and sharing up close and personal details about their family using photos taken using their own phones.

Last March, the Cambridges posted a short clip of their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2 clapping to show support for the National Health Service workers.

Earlier this April, Kate and William also shared some clips of their surprise video call to the students and staff of Casterton Primary Academy.

The 38-year-old Duchess also shared some heartwarming photos of Prince Louis to mark his second birthday last April 23. Kate herself took the images, and they even put slight humor on it by posting an "expectation versus reality" version of Prince Louis' shots.

Prince William also recently showed his humorous side by gamely joining British Comedian Stephen Fry for a wholesome skit for BBC's "The Big Night In" charity special.

In the funny skit posted on YouTube, William joked about the nightmares of homeschooling, not wearing pants, and watching Netflix's hit docu-series "Tiger King."

It looks like breaking the royal family tradition is working in favor of Kate and William, who will eventually take over the throne in the future.

Carroll said that it has been an effective way for the Cambridges to make their presence felt and maintain the support of the public.

"And for now, social media is the only safe, effective, and efficient way for them to remain so (and still curate their messaging and appearances)," Carroll said.

