Holly Marie Combs Devastated: 'Charmed' Alum Blames THIS For Grandpa's COVID-19 Death

'Charmed' Alum Holly Marie Combs is heartbroken. Her grandfather was diagnosed positive of coronavirus and died. Losing her grandpa naturally devastated her and, at the same time, made her truly mad at the US President.

The "Pretty Little Liars" actress blasted President Donald Trump as a liar and a "disgrace to the human race." She's majorly blaming him for what happened to her grandpa, who contracted the dreaded coronavirus and died on April 27.

In an emotional Twitter post, the actress, 46, reposted a tweet from the President dated April 25, where he denied he ever called the virus a hoax. Combs claimed that her grandfather is proof that Trump truly did make that grave error.

Trump has been captured on video dating February 28 for saying to a huge crowd that the virus is being used as a political tool by his opponents. "The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus," he told the crowd rallying at North Charleston, SC. He added that when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic, "This is their new hoax."

A few weeks later, the virus has forced sectors and economies around the world to shut down, and it is no longer right to claim the virus is a hoax, joking or otherwise. But Trump refuses to owe up and admit that he did say the virus is nothing to be worried about.

He knows doing so is akin to admitting that he made a colossal mistake that has contributed to the crisis today. Combs is refusing to overlook what he did, though, because she feels that it is one of the reasons why her grandpa passed away due to the nasty virus, more so when he is an avid supporter.

"My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19, one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You're a disgrace to the human race," Holly wrote, retweeting Trump's staunch denial that he said the pandemic is a hoax.

"I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do-Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax," Trump said, regardless of the video that could act as strong evidence against this.

Naturally, with her strong comment against the President, supporters like her grandpa attacked her despite the grief that she's feeling. One wrote she should not blame Trump, and it is she who is rather displaying a 'despicable" behavior. Some called for her to blame China more than Trump. But the actress is long far gone. She tweeted that she has no tolerance left for "Trumpers" or Trump supporters. She called for them to be on others' timelines and not hers. "Not today, Satan," she even wrote.

Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else's timeline. Not today Satan. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 28, 2020

Her emotions, apart from grief, can be explained by the fact that even before this family tragedy, Trump was already rubbing her the wrong way. She retweeted several ignorant comments made by the President in the past. She was particularly annoyed by Trump's suggestion to inject disinfectant chemicals into the human body in the bid to kill the coronavirus. On several occassions, she expressed incredulity with Donald Trump's ideas and opinions.

