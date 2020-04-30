Meghan Markle Guilt: Prince Harry Suffering From Choosing Wife Over THIS

Prince Harry recently said that he couldn't believe how his life has been turned upside down after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now live in Los Angeles after leaving the UK and Canada.

Prince Harry Choices: Military or Meghan

According to a source who is close to Prince Harry, he said he misses his role and the camaraderie of life in the Armed Forces.

Back then, he was affectionately known as "Captain Wales."

"Harry has told friends he is missing the Army as well as his military appointments. He has been telling friends that he still can't believe this has happened," the source added, "He can't believe his life has been turned upside down."

A month after their decision was official, Prince Harry was forced to give up the Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, and Royal Naval Command.

The source continued, "Prince Harry was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan, and since then, life has been great. But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."

However, the source was quick to stress that the Duke of Sussex isn't blaming Meghan Markle for wanting to return to her home country, saying, "Of course he doesn't blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army."

Despite having an impressive Army career, the 35-year-old didn't have any other choice since he has discussed it with the monarchy.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, they said, "They understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds from royal duties."

Prince Harry Heartbreak

Of all the unintended outcomes of Prince Harry's choice to step back from royal life, the loss of his military links is undoubtedly hurtful to him.

Prince Harry has previously talked about his life in the military, saying he liked how they treat him as a normal person.

"I'm one of the guys. I don't get treated any differently."

From the age of two, the Duke of Sussex loved nothing more than putting on his Paras fatigues with his famous red beret pulled down low over his eyes.

Years later, he stood tall, broad-shouldered in sunglasses scrambling to his Apache helicopter for a front-line attack in the skies over Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex was even hailed as an "exemplary soldier" by military superiors.

Looking back on his military career, Prince Harry said that what he experienced as an Army will stay with him for the rest of his life and will always be "hugely grateful" for the experience.

Even before finalizing the end of his royal duties, the Duke of Sussex acknowledged his heartbreak at the Endeavor Fund Awards.

"Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving."

Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is understood to be keen on the move to help her acting ambitions.

