Sexy & Funny: Kylie Jenner Proves She Is The New Queen Of TikTok!

Kylie Jenner has repeatedly proven that she is the OG "Instagram Queen" of this generation. Aside from having a whopping 172 million followers, Kylie also naila her well-curated uploads -- which can gather millions of likes and views in just a matter of minutes.

But it looks like the 22-year-old self-made billionaire is ready to reign a new platform in TikTok. Kylie's back-to-back upload proves that she is not only capable of sharing photos of her fashion, makeup, and vivacious curves, but also up for some fun.

Just recently, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took a break from promoting her makeup and showed the internet world the humorous and sexier side of Kylie.

Take a look at some of the best Kylie Jenner TikTok entries that will surely make her the newest TikTok Queen anytime soon.

"ABCDEFG"

Kylie started showing her impersonation skills after recreating her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian's iconic "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" moment. It was when she was arguing with then-husband Scott Disick before suddenly blurting out the letters from the alphabet.

But Kylie didn't do it alone, as she managed to convince mom Kris Jenner to play Scott. Sure enough, the mother-and-daughter tandem nailed it.The duo sported an all-black sophisticated ensemble and made the clip extra by holding their own drinks.

The said entry gained a total of 36.6 million views, which is the highest views on Kylie's TikTok videos to date.

Epic Compilation of Kourtney's KUWTK Moments

It looks like we now know who is Kylie's favorite sister.

As if the ABCDEFG entry was not enough, Kylie made a compilation of Kourtney's iconic moments. This time, she did it with the help of her new best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The video was filmed on Kylie's newly purchased $36.5 million Los Angeles mansion. The compilation includes Kourtney scolding Kim for complaining about her lost diamond earings and saying: "Kim, there are people dying!"

Impersonating Kendall and Kris

Kylie is really fond of making a parody of her sisters' funny moments on KUTWK. In another upload, the mother-of-one imitated the hilarious exchange between her sister Kendall and Mommy Kris.

Through the help of her BFF Stassie, Kylie recreated the scene when Kris complimented Kendall's cute jeans, to which the supermodel replied in the most millennial way that confused Kris big time.

Kylie's First-Ever TikTok Dance

The makeup mogul showed off her dancing skills to the tune of DaBaby's "Vibez." Kylie said that she learned the dance routine five minutes before posting the TikTok dance.

The girls were in the mood for some sports bra fashion and danced their way out to what appears to be Kendall's entertainment area.

Twerking Debut

Just when we thought Kylie Jenner could not be any sexier, the reality TV star showed off her never-before-seen twerking skills, which was uploaded in Stassie's TikTok account.

While sporting their two-piece bikinis, Kylie and Stassie danced to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" (Tiger King version). But Kylie sets pulses racing as she took the lead in front of the camera to twerk up and down, which by the way, deserves some applause.

