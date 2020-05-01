Royal Hatred: Princess Diana ‘Disgusted’ By Prince William’s Horrible Hobby

It is no secret that the British royal family has an obsession with hunting wild animals for sports.

For centuries, the members of the monarchy have shot animals on privately owned estates and even went on expeditions for the bloodthirsty tour. However, Princess Diana has been vocal about her stance in hunting.

The Windsor Trademark

As cited in a British tabloid, despite being photographed with Prince Charles during the royal hunting season, the late Princess of Wales hated the blood sport and did not want his two boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, to adopt the said gruesome hobby.

However, after the shocking news about Prince Charles and Diana's separation in 1992 followed by their divorce in 1996 as instructed by the Queen, the young royals grew up in different parenting styles.

Unfortunately, Prince William inherited his father's passion for hunting.

In his 2006 book "William's Princess," veteran royal editor Robert Jobson claimed that Princess Diana heavily opposed Prince William's chosen sport.

"Diana disapproved violently of the 'manly' pursuits that Charles encouraged his sons to enjoy," Jobson wrote. Moreover, he explained that the mother-of-two tried to convince her boys to do other outdoor activities instead of shooting wild animals.

"She tried to turn their heads with the excitement of amusement parks and thrill rides but they were devoted to their father, too, and genuinely enjoyed the outdoor activities so favored by the Windsors."

Princess Diana "Disgusted"

The veteran royal editor also recalled how the future king loved to shoot -- something that the People's Princess "disgusted" about his son.

"Much to Diana's disgust he bagged his first rabbit at the age of 11," Jobson shared.

"Three years later, by now passionate about the pastime, he felled a stag in the Scottish Highlands with a single shot and was blooded. Diana let it pass and resigned herself to the fact that her eldest son was thrilled by the chase."

Furthermore, Diana described herself as "not anti-shooting," but she expressed her disinterest with the bloody hobby.

According to Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, the late Princess even gave her two sons heartbreaking nicknames and called them "Killer Wales."

Prince William Slammed For Justifying Trophy Hunting

In 2016, the now Duke of Cambridge was criticized after he insisted that trophy hunting of animals could be justified to a certain degree.

Prince William mentioned in an interview that the blood sport has a positive impact on efforts to save endangered animals.

Aside from this, the future king was also castigated by conservationists for going on a deer and wild boar hunt in Spain, a day before launching wildlife appeal against illegal hunting.

He was labeled as a "hypocrite" after he and the Prince of Wales called on people to help save endangered species such as elephants, tigers, and rhinos.

The 38-year-old Duke is the president of United for Wildlife and patron of the Tusk Trust while his father was the president of the World Wildlife Fund in the U.K.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A HUGE Burden? Kate Middleton, Prince William 'More Relaxed' Now!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles