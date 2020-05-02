Goodbye, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Moves On With Timothee Chalame with a Kiss?

A couple of days after it was reported that Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have called it quits, a video of the actor kissing Selena Gomez has gone viral on TikTok.

It immediately sparked rumors that the former Disney actress could be the reason for their breakup.

The Truth about Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet

While fans were so excited for the two to have the perfect relationship, it, unfortunately, wasn't a real kiss.

Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez worked in a film together for "A Rainy Day in New York" in 2019.

The movie had a lot of kissing scenes, as well as clips and photos of the pair conducting a lot of PDA, which were all released on Twitter.

Both stars dressed casually in the scenes that were photographed, that it seemed like they could be dating, and that the situation was real.

It also comes at the heels of the "Lady Bird" actor announcing in an interview that he was single, which only added more fuel to the fire.

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Break Up

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp had first met in June 2018 when the two were filming for the Netflix movie, "The King." Both starred in the film, with Timothee as King Henry V and Lily as Princess Catherine of Valois.

In September 2018, a fan shared a photograph of the pair walking in NYC, months before rumors of the two started dating came to light.

In October 2018, the two took their relationship to the next level and did a cliché scene in front of people to see in New York City - kissed in the pouring rain like they were in a romantic film.

By 2019, the two attended several red carpet events and vacations together. Though Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have lowered down the PDA, there were pictures of them smiling at each other and gazing into each other's eyes.

But in April 2020, the two have reportedly broken up. No real reason was revealed.

Selena Gomez "Boyfriend"

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez unveiled a new version of her music video "Boyfriend" made of dollsand a healthy dose of creativity.

The music video featured a doll cast that looked to be Selena's doll version. The background, car, and bar scene were all recreated to reminisce the original set. However, this time, no amphibians were featured on the music video.

On the original video released on April 13 for "Boyfriend," fans were convinced that the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star dropped Easter eggs about her ex-boyfriends in the music video.

One evident Easter egg was Selena Gomez's nod towards The Weeknd, wherein his video for "Heartless," he sings in a convertible and licks a frog, which is similar to what she has done around the 16th-second mark.

At that 2:07 minute mark on Selena's video, she reached out some cash and a small ring box, something that's related to Justin Bieber, who was rumored to have proposed to Selena twice just before they break up for good.

Seeing as her romance with the "Baby" singer was her longest and most highly-publicized, fans are convinced that Selena Gomez wrote the song with him in mind.

