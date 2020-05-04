Lili Reinhart Unleashes Fury At' Abusive' Cole Sprouse Trolls!

Lili Reinhart is done with the rude Twitter trolls and finally speaks up to defend her on-screen partner and on-and-off boyfriend, Cole Sprouse.

It all started when Twitter users took their precious time over social media in an attempt to "cancel" the Riverdale star. On Friday, the #ColeSprouseIsOverParty trended on Twitter, and Lili could not help but unleash her wrath over what she described as "abusive" move.

In the now-deleted series of Tweets, the 23-year-old actress shut down the trolls and lectured them on how destructive it is to be cyberbullied.

"Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say sh*t behind your f*cking phone, isn't it?" Lili wrote.

"This is why people choose to keep their relationships private... this is why people don't have social media.. because of this bullying," she added.

Lili said that she does not tolerate this kind of bullying, especially to someone who is not doing anything wrong. She said that people who attack someone just for the sake of a Twitter trend should reassess their ego before posting some hateful words on social media.

The Betty Cooper portrayer lectured the trolls for expressing their hate on social media and feeling powerful over the ones they bully.

"Saying you hate someone or don't like them gives you absolutely no power over them," Lili wrote.

"You need to tweet about someone you literally don't know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life? That's sad. It's really f--king sad."

The "Hustler" star also gave a piece of advice to online haters to make themselves feel relevant or validated. Lili said that instead of attacking someone online, they should use their time to do something useful and be a better person.

In the end, Lili explained that she could not keep her mouth shut on this kind of drama and would like to educate internet users on how destructive such a norm is.

"I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It's abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture," she added.

While Lili did not mention Cole Sprouse's name on her Tweets, her furry came a few weeks after Cole shaded some of the people claiming to be fans after rumors spread that he cheated on Lili for Kaia Gerber.

Last April, Cole took to his Instagram to address anyone commenting about his love life. The actor said these are the type of fans who feel entitled to his privacy.

Cole mainly attacked those who are saying baseless accusations to his friends, and the ones who leaked his address and sending death threats. He labelled them as having qualities of "insanity and fanaticism."

Lili and Cole were romantically linked to each other back in 2017 when they played the role of Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on "Riverdale." The couple kept their relationship lowkey, however.

