Queen’s Anger: Queen Elizabeth II’s Outburst To A Young Paparazzi -- Exposed!

Members of the British royal family are no stranger when it comes to photographers. In fact, they have a long and complicated relationship with the paparazzi.

Despite this, they remained unbothered, most especially Queen Elizabeth II who always exudes grace and composure when out in public.

However, according to a U.K tabloid, there was one instance when the Queen was caught off-guard which caused her to lose her temper.

During his interview to promote his new book "'The Royal Family Operations Manual" with ITV's Royal Rota podcast, Royal Editor Chris Ship and royal expert Lizzie Robinson, London Evening Standard's Royal Editor Robert Jobson was asked about what was the "most surprising nugget of information" he has gathered on his recent project.

"What the Hell," Says Queen Elizabeth II

Jobson recalled his experience with the 94-year-old monarch after her summer trip from Sandringham Castle in Norfolk.

"One fun thing that did jump out: there were a few pictures I took in it. On a day when the Queen had come back from Sandringham on her summer break, a friend of mine had brought his son along who was about ten," Jobson recalled.

The kid was "being a pain" so he gave him his camera and instructed him to "go and take pictures of the Queen."

"So he was running around all over the place with this huge camera getting on everyone's nerves. And the Queen obviously wondered what the hell he was doing!" the Royal Editor added. "He was taking these pictures and she was staring right down the barrel!"

The podcast host asked if the kid's behavior had caused outburst among other photographers. "Well, they were all sweet to him... at first..." he replied.

BBC Apoligized To The Queen

Although it is rare to see a member of the family snap because of paparazzi, this is not the first time that the longest-reigning monarch addressed the media regarding misleading footage.

In 2007, BBC was forced to apologize to the Queen after airing a controversial video during her portrait session with renowned American celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In the documentary "A Year With The Queen," the footage was cut together in a way that it appeared that Queen Elizabeth II had walked out of their session as she complained to her aide, which apparently never happened.

"The BBC would like to apologize to both the Queen and Annie Leibovitz for any upset this may have caused," the news agency mentioned in a statement.

No To Intrusive Photos

Aside from this, in 2009, the 94-year-old monarch also warned the press regarding unauthorized paparazzi photos of the royal family and prohibited them from releasing intrusive shots inside their home.

A lawyer from the monarchy reached out to newspaper editors and informed them about privacy obligations under their code of practice.

According to Buckingham Palace, the action was "in response to many years of the royal family being hounded by photographers on the queen's private property."

