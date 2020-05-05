Kim Kardashian Trolled Over Creepy Photoshop Fail!

It was a typical Tuesday, still on quarantine mode, and you were left with no choice but to browse social media feeds all day. Then suddenly, you were greeted with a photo of Kim Kardashian covered in snakeskin for no reason at all.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star treated her 168 million followers with another sizzling photo of herself dressed as a snake from head to toe.

In the photo, which now has over 3.4 million likes, the 39-year-old personality posed for a sultry set of snake print themed snaps with her long black hair stealing the scene.

Kim sported a snake-print bandeau and paired it with snake-printed faux nails to set the mood. In the other photo, the mother-of-four was facing the way, both hands up against the fall and showing off her famous curve in full glory -- while also covered in snakeskin fabric.

The "KKW Beauty" mogul simply captioned her post as "Venomousss," which indeed translated to her poisonous beauty in these photos.

But while Kim's photos are overflowing with hotness and intoxicating beauty, some fans called her out because of a creepy photoshop fail.

In the photo where Kim is facing backward, a closer look on the top right side of her hair revealed a set of snake-printed nails as if caressing her hair.

Fans totally freaked out on the tiny detail that one could definitely unsee once spotted.

"Anybody else sees the finger in her hair," one Instagram user wrote.

"Why there fingers in your hair, you got three arms?" another one added.

Meanwhile, others are quick to accuse Kim of a horrible photoshop fail for poorly editing the photo.

"Yo, who photoshopped this... there's a hand in her hair lol," a follower commented.

"Check out the top right side of her hair zoom it in next to her ear lol whoever edited this needs to be fired," another critic said.

While many were bothered with the extra finger on Kim's hair, some could not help but throw praises to Kim and her lit photos.

As of writing, Kim Kardashian has yet to address the creepy photoshop error and even posted another set of sexy photos with a sunset background.

Shade On Taylor Swift?

Meanwhile, some fans believe that Kim's controversial photo is a lowkey attack on her longtime nemesis, Taylor Swift. They think that the reality TV star is trying to reignite her feud with Tay-Tay with these reptilian-themed photos.

It could be recalled that when their feud started over Taylor's claim that Kim's husband, Kanye West, misled her on the lyrics of his 2016 single "Famous," Kim fired back with a recording of their conversation where Taylor approved the lyrics. Since then, Kim labeled Taylor as a snake, which translates to a traitor.

Earlier this year, the feud once again restarted when the complete version of Taylor and Kanye's conversation leaked, showing that the 30-year-old singer is telling the truth all these years.

This led fans to fire back at Kim and call her the "real snake" in the long-standing KimYe war.

