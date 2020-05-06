True Love: Vanessa Bryant Opens Final Love Letter From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant made her birthday extra special this year by opening the last love letter that her late husband, Kobe Bryant, wrote for her.

Vanessa remembered her first birthday without Kobe and their daughter, Gianna Bryant. However, she was still able to feel their presence after she decided to open the last letter from her husband during her special day.

On Tuesday, May 5, the 38-year old matriarch shared on Instagram a peak of the yellow envelop with a letter that Kobe addressed to the love of his life.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi," Vanessa wrote on her birthday post on Instagram alongside a snap of her holding the yellow envelope. "I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today."

Although her hand covered the cursive text that was written in front of the card, she revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers legend made an artist draw her with an angel holding her up.

Meanwhile, she also mentioned how much she is missing her "sweet little Mamacita" and "fellow Taurus" who would have turned 14 last May 1.

Vanessa dedicated a separate post for her baby girl to remember her.

"Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together," Vanessa went on, adding six red heart emojis and the hashtag "#MyBirthdayWish."

Aside from Gianna, the couple share daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10-month-old.

In January, Bryant and his daughter Gigi succumbed along with seven other passengers in a helicopter crash. They were riding as private Sikorsky S-76 chopper that flew at about 1,700 feet before it crashed in the foggy hills of Calabasas, California.

The other victims in the said crash include John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Legal Battle For Justice

It has been over three months since the incident happened, but Vanessa and the family of the victims continue to seek justice.

It started when Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court in February 2020 following the death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter. She stated in the legal document that Ara Zobayan, the pilot, was irresponsible to still fly despite cloudy conditions instead of aborting the flight.

In a report published by TMZ, the families of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, and Christina Mauser also submitted separate legal actions against Island Express Holding Corp.

In the two new lawsuits from Altobelli and Mauser's households, Island Express is accused of being negligent as they have failed to maintain their responsibility to "own, lease, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter, and operate the helicopter in a reasonable manner."

The families, through the lawsuit, are now seeking physical, emotional, and mental damages, including the wages which the victims could have earned.

