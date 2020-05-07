Royal Sacrifice: Prince Harry Sells Prized Possession For Meghan Markle

As if giving up his royal titles, duties, and turning away from his family is not enough sacrifice for Prince Harry to protect Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex also had to give up his hobbies and a prized possession to please her wife.

The 35-year-old sixth in line to the throne is known for being an avid hunter just like his dad Prince Charles and grandfather Prince Philip. During his younger years, Prince Harry was even photographed beside a water buffalo that he had slain back in 2005.

But after marrying Meghan, who is a known animal-lover and animal rights advocate, Prince Harry is said to have given up his interest in bloodsports.

One proof that the Duke of Sussex's hunting days is over is the fact that he sold a pair of handmade hunting riffles to please his 38-year-old wife.

According to a report by a U.K. tabloid, five months ago, Harry sold his riffles with an estimated amount of $62,000 in a private deal.

A source said that the Prince made the deal even before the Sussexes dropped their bombshell announcement to step down as senior members of the royal family.

The insider revealed that Harry's pair of Purdey firearms were sold to an anonymous buyer, who is also a hunting enthusiast.

"He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out," the source told the said U.K. news outlet.

"They are beautiful examples, and he's very pleased with them, but he's not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection."

The news about the hunting rifles sale came after a source claimed that Prince Harry told his friends that he misses the camaraderie in the military forces.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped with his military appointments when he and Meghan decided to quit as senior royals earlier this 2020. Harry gave up his roles, including being the Captain-General of the Royal Marines and the Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

Goodbye, Hunting!

Last month, Prince Harry's good friend Dr. Jane Goodall also revealed that the Duke had given up his love for hunting because Meghan is against it.

In an interview with Radio Times, the famous conservationist said: "They hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting."

During Harry and Meghan's first Christmas as a married couple in 2018, there were also rumors that the Prince skipped the royal family's traditional Boxing Day Hunt to fulfill the wish of his new wife, but the Buckingham Palace quickly debunked the rumors.

Harry was also absent from the recent hunting day at Balmoral and Sandringham in August 2019.

Prince Harry's last publicized hunt was back in 2017 when he was still engaged with Meghan. During the hunting trip, Harry and his friends killed a total of 15 wild boars in Bavaria, Germany.

It turns out that Harry just snuck in the hunting trip while Meghan is in Toronto filming her last days in the hit legal drama series "Suits."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles