Johnny Depp Out: 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Moving On Without OG Captain Jack Sparrow

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" is sailing away without Johnny Depp. Apparently, Disney is developing something without Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp's fans have been appealing to bring the actor back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise since he reportedly lost his award-winning role due to Amber Heard's allegations. Heard published an op-ed article in The Washington Post about female victims of domestic violence.

However, the original scriptwriter Stuart Beattie made it clear through DailyMailTV in 2018 that Disney ditched the actor since they were planning to do a major reboot and rework the whole franchise.

Nearly two years after he unrolled the said plans, Disney reportedly found the potential star to lead the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" film.

Who Is The Next Pirate?

From 2003 to 2017, the franchise's fans were used to seeing Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in its five films. But this time, Disney is reportedly developing a female-led film -- and Karen Gillan is their best pick to lead the reboot.

According to a report published by The Disinsider, the 32-year-old "Jumanji" actress is the studio's main choice for the next role. Some also theorized that she could be playing the role of Redd -- the popular meet-and-greet character from the Disney Parks attraction.

Though there is still no official news about the film, only one thing is confirmed now: Depp will not be reprising the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

To recall, Depp starred as Captain Jack Sparrow in the five installments of the Disney film for over 15 years. His 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was the last one he featured in, and it was the lowest-performing chapter ever.

For what it's worth though, Disney and the producers (despite not including him on the cast anymore) believe that his role will always be his legacy.

"It's the only character he's played five times, it's the character he dresses up in to visit children in hospitals, it's what he'll be remembered for," Beattie said in 2018.

Talks about the next Pirates film began in 2010. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were chosen to write the script in 2018, but the two announced their withdrawal in February 2019.

No director has been attached to the rumored "Pirates" reboot, but "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot are still working together on the script. Meanwhile, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman remain on board as producers.

Who Is Karen Gillan?

The Scottish actress is well-known for playing the role of Nebula in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films -- from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014 and "Avengers: Endgame" in 2018.

Gillan also established her career through Jumanji franchise's films, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level" as Ruby Roundhouse.

Recently, she has been chosen to play a double role in the sci-fi clone film "Dual." The movie, written and directed by Riley Stearns, is about a terminally ill woman who decides to clone herself for the benefit of her friends and family.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles