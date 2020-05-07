4 Aloe Vera Gel To Check Out To Heal Bites, Itchiness, And Burns

You've probably heard about the plant-based lifestyle. However, did you know it is also applicable to skincare products?

This can offer many health benefits, including a good source of antioxidant which helps restore and strengthen your body's cells by combating free radicals.

According to dermatologists, aloe vera contains all these fundamentals. Not to mention it is a complete source of vitamins A, B, C, and E, and has been a popular medicinal plant for thousands of years.

With that said, here are the top benefits of this all-natural gel:

Skin

Our skin is the largest organ of the body, so it needs more TLC from us.

This means having an adequately hydrated skin will improve its elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Aloe vera, on the other hand, contains a high number of mucopolysaccharides -- a type of hydrating property that's a common ingredient in several moisturizers.

It is also good to combat acne and treat irritated skin. Your little aloe plant has healing properties coupled with the anti-oxidants which will leave your skin smooth and clear.

Hair

Yes, you read that right! If you suffer from mild hair loss, aloe vera is perfect for you since it contains proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on the scalp.

Aside from that, it also promotes hair growth, prevents scalp itching, and reduces dandruff due to its primary element amino acids which are perfect for the hair's keratin.

Maybe it's time to give yourself that much-needed self-care and use this quarantine period to pamper yourself.

Considering these, we bring you our top four recommended aloe vera products from Amazon.

SEVEN Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Gel

This product is made with 100 percent aloe and is considered one of the purest and strongest on the market.

It is also perfect for sensitive skin because it contains no xanthan gum or carbomer. Instead, it has seaweed extract which can make your skin smooth and silky without a sticky feeling.

Lily of the Desert - Aloe Vera Gelly

It contains 99% aloe vera jelly which instantly cools and hydrates the skin.

If you are planning to have a tanning session in your balcony, then this product is a must!

Aloe vera gel contains carboxypeptidase which helps calm the skin after prolonged sun exposure.

Nature Republic New Soothing Moisture Aloe Vera Gel

You've probably seen this product hyped by different beauty gurus on Youtube.

This Korean product can be used day and night as it dissolves quickly without leaving any sticky residue.

Aside from that, it is also made from 92 percent aloe vera extracts, which can be used on sensitive skin.

Holika Holika Aloe 99% Soothing Gel

Another Korean brand Holika Holika offers this lightweight face & body moisturizer made from 99 percent aloe vera extract.

Its gel type formula penetrates deep within the skin, and it does not leave the skin feeling greasy or sticky.

