Comfortable Quarantine: 4 Fuzzy and Fluffy Slippers for Indoors and Outdoors

The first quarter of the year left us confined in the four corners of our homes as we live the so-called "new normal."

This means we have somehow mastered the art of doing nothing or for some, the work-from-home set up.

As usual, WFH has its pros and cons. It can be a bit complicated at times but once you get the hang of the situation, it will be a piece of cake.

All you need is the motivation to keep you going.

That's why putting on some cute loungewear and bedroom slippers will boost your productivity while working from home!

With that said, here are lockdown must-haves during the quarantine season.

Comfy PJs

According to news.com.au., sales of nightwear staples -- including pajamas -- have skyrocketed since the start of stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19.

"Over the past week, we have seen a 50 percent increase in website traffic, and have doubled our revenue as a result," t he owner of Midnight Mischief Sleepwear shared to the news outlet. "I believe the surge is due to those wanting to look and feel nice whilst staying at home with their loved ones."

Whether it is short or long sleeves, a dress or cute coordinates, you can never go wrong with a comfy pair of sleepwear.

Sportswear

Since gyms are not under essential business, they are among the list of public places that need to be temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Instagram is filled with DIY home workouts for those who want to burn that lockdown weight gain or just simply want to exercise at home while practicing social distancing.

Wearing activewear at home can also motivate you not to skip your daily exercise.

Fluffy Slippers

Life is too short to wear boring footwear!

Top off your work-from-home look with these fluffy and comfy slippers from Amazon.

HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers

Enhance your home ensembles with these premium fleece upper slippers.

Aside from its cozy, chic and elegant design, it also has memory foam insoles that relax your feet after a long day of being productive.

Another unique feature is the product's fixed shoe shape that provides good support to your feet as it prevents the footwear from deforming.

SOSUSHOE Women Slippers

Downgrade your office mules with this ultra-cozy slip-on design footwear.

It is made from breathable cotton and plush fleece lining that offers an extremely warm and comfortable feeling.

Moreover, it also has an anti-skid PVC sole that provides protection, which also means that it can be used as an indoor or outdoor footwear.

isotoner Women's Terry Ballerina

If you miss that chic office girl vibe, then this ballerina bedroom slipper is perfect for you!

It has 100% Synthetic-and-fabric which screams comfort and style at the same time.

Betsey Johnson Women's Flip Flop Slipper

For those who love colors and prints, this animal-inspired slipper is a good match.

This comfy footwear has a rubber sole and soft faux fur footbed which makes it great for lounging in your living room or bedroom.

