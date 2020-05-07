Adorable Royals! Why Prince George 'Gets Very Upset' Because Of Princess Charlotte

Prince George is like any other child at the time of the coronavirus. The future king of England is currently being homeschooled.

On Thursday, Kate Middleton had a guest appearance on ITV's "This Morning" to talk about the new project she's working on in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. When asked about how she was doing during these tough times, the Duchess gave a reassuring answer.

"[I'm] fine, thank you. It's extraordinary. I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things," the 38-year old Duchess of Cambridge said.

And while everyone is still in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate opened up about the challenges of homeschooling her children. She admitted that her son Prince George is trying his best to cope up with being homeschooled while practicing social distancing.

"We're... homeschooling again. They're unprecedented times really. But no we're fine, thank you for asking," Kate added.

The mother of three also shared with everyone that Prince George gets "very upset" with all of his sister's school projects.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of [his sister] Charlotte's projects," she shared about the 6-year-old royal. "Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work."

On the other hand, Middleton said that the Cambridges have been very thankful for Facetime, as they use it to stay in touch with their loved ones and friends.

"It's really hard and we hadn't done a huge amount of FaceTime but we're doing that a lot more now," she added.

The Duchess also admitted that it has been challenging to explain to her little ones the changes that have been happening due to the pandemic.

"We try to check in daily with family members and speak to them about the news so in some way we got a lot more contact than before, but it's hard to explain to a five and six-year-old what's going on, but we have the support out there from schools."

While homeschooling her children brings a lot on her plate, Kate revealed that whenever she has time, she pursues the things she's passionate about -- even while practicing self-isolation.

"I'm very much an amateur photographer, but I take a lot of time now to pick my camera and take pictures of the kids," she explained. "It's not about setting it up perfectly or clearing your home for the studio set up, but it's capturing that moment, feeling or expression to tell that story."

Middleton went on to talk about the portrait of her youngest child Prince Louise. She took photos of him to mark a special milestone in his life. The young prince turned two years old on April 23.

Kate joked about how challenging the photo session had been.

"I should've taken a photograph of what I looked like after taking that picture of Louis," she chuckled. "Luckily that wasn't documented."

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to talk about her newest project. She believes that "Hold Still" has become essential for her as a royal.

"We've all seen incredible images and seen uplifting and sad stories," the Cambridge matriarch explained. "I really hope this project can showcase and document this moment in time that we're all experiencing. We've all been struck by the most amazing images that have come out that we're going through desperately sad times. Those working on the front lines are going through tragedy and hardships. It's all those in the community and front line showing their amazing dedication."

She added that the positive narratives the project is able to capture send a strong message of hope for everyone.

"Anyone can enter, schools can take this on as projects, life has changed for everyone and I think it's important to tell the human side of this, being able to showcase portraits and collate a portrait of the nation on a human level is great," Middleton explained.

"Hold Still" is a project of the National Portrait Gallery where Kate serves as a patron. The community is aimed at catching the "mood, spirit, fears, and hope" of the nation as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

