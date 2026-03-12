Timothée Chalamet may have damaged his chances of winning the Best Actor Oscar after insiders linked his recent backlash over ballet and opera comments and a perceived arrogant streak to waning support among Academy voters.

According to an industry source, Chalamet's awards-season behavior has shifted how some voters see him, with several put off by what they view as an increasingly self-assured public persona. The insider said this perception has made some members less eager to reward him, even though his performance remains widely respected.

The same source said he "blew his chances for a few reasons," adding that what once looked like "a genuine passion for the arts" has instead "rubbed people the wrong way" and now "almost makes it as though he's making a mockery of the arts," before noting, "And then there's Kylie," according to Perez Hilton.

The reference to Kylie Jenner reflects concern among some traditional voters that his high-profile relationship and lifestyle branding have overshadowed his work.

Chalamet's situation worsened after a viral video showed him contrasting film with ballet and opera, suggesting cinema survives because audiences care, while those classical forms are being kept alive even though "no one cares about this any more."

Artists, fans, and commentators widely criticized the remarks, calling them dismissive of art forms that still command committed audiences and sustained financial support, Variety reported.

Leading institutions such as the Royal Opera House and English National Opera responded publicly, emphasizing that they continue to attract strong crowds and inviting Chalamet to attend performances to see that support for himself.

Chalamet is nominated this year for his performance in the drama "Marty Supreme," in which he plays a gifted but volatile basketball coach trying to rebuild a struggling college program. The film has been praised for its grounded sports storytelling and for the way it uses the pressure of competition to explore themes of ambition and sacrifice.

His work in "Marty Supreme" has already earned him major precursor wins, including a Golden Globe, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Spotlight Actor honor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Those trophies helped establish him early in the season as a leading contender for the Oscar, as per People.