Queen Of FB? Qeeen Elizabeth II Reportedly Has A Top Secret Facebook Account!

With the ongoing health crisis, Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the British royal family have been pushed to adjust to the new normal and work remotely.

The working members have been seen attending engagements virtually amid the pandemic, such as Prince William and kate Middleton who recently carried out a video conference with children and staff from Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire.

Prince Charles, meanwhile, has remotely opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital from his Birkhall residence in Scotland -- a first of such in the royal family.

Moreover, the royals have taken advantage of technology during these devastating times and have used their official social media accounts to update the public with their latest activities and engagements.

@KensingtonRoyal is Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram account, while the heir to the throne and the Duchess of Cornwall use @ClarenceHouse.

The Queen Not Your Average Grandma

As for Queen Elizabeth II, multiple reports claim that aside from her official IG @TheRoyalFamily and The British Monarchy page, she has a top-secret social media account.

Royal author Brian Hoey told a U.K news outlet that the 94-year-old monarch has a personal account on Facebook with the highest privacy settings and a secret friends list.

Daily Chats With Princess Anne, Racing Manager John Warren

It was said that Her Majesty uses her secret FB account to chat with her daughter, Princess Anne, and racing manager John Warren -- the only person who can get through to the Queen any time of the day.

Warren is widely recognized as one of the world's leading bloodstock advisors. He is the son-in-law of the Queen's great friend, the late Earl of Caernarvon.

Moreover, Hoey also detailed that the Queen is tech-savvy and owns an iPad and a smartphone, which is reportedly encrypted so it is impossible to be hacked into.

"The royal mobile is kept fully charged at all times by Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal assistant, and senior dresser. It's an ultra-slim model with a camera, small and light enough to fit in a pocket or handbag," he revealed.

Happiest Phone Call

Interestingly, it was also reported that the happiest phone call the Queen has ever received was when Prince William called on her private line to tell her she had a great-grandson, Prince George.

The eldest son of Prince William and Duchess Kate was born on July 22, 2013, at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

The 6-year-old royal is currently third in the line of succession to the British throne behind his grandfather and his father.

The Queen is not the only royal who is updated with social media and has a secret account.

Prince Harry was believed to have a private and untraceable Instagram account and used Spike Wells as his name.

It was also reported that in 2012, the young royal was forced to shut down his social media when a series of naked pictures of him were leaked during his trip to Las Vegas.

