TikTok Fever! Anthony Hopkins Channels Inner Drake With 'Toosie Slide' Dance

Sir Anthony Hopkins proved that he is never too old for TikTok. In fact, he even unleashed his inner Drake by doing the "Toosie Slide" dance!

With social distancing still in full effect in many parts of the world, Drake's newest song "Toosie Slide" and its accompanying dance became instant hits on TikTok.

Sir Hopkins followed the footsteps of the celebrities who already danced to it and shared a video of him making the move.

On May 8, the 82-year-old actor grooved on his TikTok account. He posted the same video on his Twitter account alongside the caption, "#Drake I'm late to the party... but better late than never #SylvesterStallone #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #toosieslidechallenge."

Elsewhere in the clip, he challenged Sylvester Stallone to do the challenge while impersonating some of his famous lines.

"Hey, Mr. Stallone, keep writing! Good part for me in it? Gimme a part, major - huh?" Hopkins jokingly said before inviting his 72-year-old fellow actor to post a video of him doing the "Toosie Slide" dance.

Hopkins also mentioned Arnold Schwarzenegger and even referenced the actor's pet donkey before creating his own "I'll be back" catchphrase from the movie "Terminator."

"I couldn't even skip when I was a kid," Hopkins said, challenging Stallone to a fight while impersonating a boxer.

In just 24 hours, the video already reached over 1 million views on Twitter with 13,700 retweets and 77,000 likes. Now, it remains to be seen if Silvester and Arnold with follow in Hopkins' footsteps and do the "Toosie Slide."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles