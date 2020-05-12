Robin Sparkles Returns With 'Let's Go To The Mall' Quarantine Version! [WATCH]

The famous "How I Met Your Mother" character, Robin Sparkles, has been revived by its own actress during the lockdown period.

Due to the prolonged quarantine period, Cobie Smulders found a unique way to urge her followers to stay at home.

On May 8, the 38-year-old "HIMYM" actress uploaded a video of her performing a new rendition of the popular song "Let's Go To The Mall" to her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The quarantine-themed song is the newest version of the piece that her Canadian pop star alter ego, Robin Sparkles, sang in the famous American sitcom.

"Let's All Stay at Home. Welp," Smulders wrote in the caption. "Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me!"

She then sent her gratitude to "HIMYM" creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the quarantine version of the lyrics, and to Brian Kim who wrote the new piano version.

"HIMYM" fans first heard "Let's Go To The Mall" when the friends of Smulders' character Robin Scherbatsky discovered her secret in Season 2. They found an old video of the teen pop star named Robin Sparkles singing the song.

"It was a wonderful journey down memory lane," Smulders ended her post.

As part of her post, the actress also encouraged viewers to extend their hands to charities like Save the Children, CanadaHelps, and Daily Bread Food Bank.

Meanwhile, the Instagram post has now reached over 600,000 views, and some of Smulders' fans are thanking her for bringing back their childhood memories through her Instagram update.

