Royal Truth: Prince Harry Married Meghan Markle For THIS One Reason

A former royal butler made a bold claim about the real reason why Prince Harry married Meghan Markle despite Prince William's disapproval.

Prince Harry surely had an abrupt marriage with Meghan since they only dated less than two years before they decided to settle down. This even caused Prince William to question if the Duchess of Sussex was really fit to become part of the royal family since his brother barely knew her.

However, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell in his interview with Closer Magazine, Prince Harry got immediately attracted to Meghan simply because she shares a lot of similarities with her late mother, Princess Diana.

"Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers," the former butler added.

Nonetheless, although Meghan and Princess Diana are similar, Burrell shared his belief that those traits would have also caused some issues between them if they ever got the chance to meet.

"I think, possibly, they would have clashed," he suggested. "I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things-it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way."

Burrell -- who worked for the Princess of Wales for 10 years before she died in a tragic car accident in 1997 -- stated that while the two are very much alike, he does not think Meghan is "a carbon copy of Diana."

Unlike the Princess of Wales, Meghan is probably more sharp-witted with the media even before she entered the royal family, according to Burrell. The ex-royal butler added that Princess Diana had to learn to find her voice in the media.

"I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naïve," Burrell said. "Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice."

Why Meghan Got Compared To Princess Diana

In 2019, Prince Harry famously compared the British tabloid's treatment of his wife to the way his mother was treated.

"I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said that time.

Princess Diana became a media darling because of her charity works. However, royal author Katie Nicholl shared that even though the late princess was an internationally recognized royal icon, she still got criticized by the press.

James Brookes, a journalist who also serves as a royal commentator, seconded Katie and said: "At times she had a very good relationship with the press, and they were on her side. At other times she complained about the media for being intrusive. It was a mixed relationship."

Meghan is currently on a legal battle against British tabloids. She filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers last year over its derogatory articles about her. Unfortunately, she lost the first round of the court case.

