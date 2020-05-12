Royal Secret: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have HIDDEN Message In Biography Book Cover

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to launch a bombshell autobiography called "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family."

The book written by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will reportedly be available in the market on August 11, 2020.

The autobiography promises to give readers an honest and closer look at Harry and Meghan's royal life and the details that led them to their controversial decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this 2020.

"Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world," the book description read.

What To Expect In The Megxit Book?

Since the Sussexes reportedly cooperated in working on the said book, Palace insiders are expecting that the biography will paint a flattering image of the couple despite the negative publicity brought by their royal exit.

Meanwhile, others fear that the book may also include some uncomfortable details of their painful decision to quit as senior royals, which may further strain their relationship with the royal family.

"Finding Freedom" is also expected to echo Princess Diana's secret involvement to the best-selling biography "Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words" where she encouraged her friends to speak to author Andrew Morton.

Three months before its official release, the autobiography is already expected to be a global bestseller.

Hidden Message

The cover of the book features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they first visited their namesake county last October 2018.

While the cover may look like just one of those normal official photos of Harry and Meghan, a royal expert has claimed that the couple specifically chose it to send an essential message to the public.

Speaking to "Royally Obsessed" podcast, royal expert Roberta Fiorito said that the beautiful picture means more than what it looks.

"We have to talk about the cover because it is really exciting," Fiorito said of the book cover where Meghan was wearing a green leather skirt paired with a green blouse, while Harry was sporting a matching gray suit.

Fiorito noted that while she found Meghan's outfit as something that needed steaming, she agreed that the cover is a beautiful photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal expert believes that the chosen photo translates to an important message: while the couple has officially stepped down as senior royals, they remain as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I think the book cover of them visiting their namesake county speaks a lot to they are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Fiorito said.

"Maybe they still can't use the word royal in their branding, but that is still their title. I think that is really exciting."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles