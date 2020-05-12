Amazon Deals: 5 Cheap But Precise Eyebrow Razors To Shape Eyebrows At Home

Gone are the days when remarkably thin, long, and drawn-on eyebrows were a thing!

Nowadays, it's all about having effortless and natural beauty, thanks to runway supermodels Cara Delevingne, Taylor Hill, and the OG queen of perfect eyebrows Brooke Shields.

Prior to this whole naturally wild brow trend, this is quite typical in Middle East countries where they prefer less perfected eyebrows.

Koreans, on the other hand, opted for the straight and soft fluid look, which adds youthfulness to their face.

This became a beauty obsession since the start of 2005 when women chose the clean, natural shaped brow with minimal sculpting.

It then transitioned to bold brows in 2010 which they called "eyebrows on fleek."

Years later, it changed from elongated flat brows a la Selena Gomez to power brows purposefully contrasted with the hair color.

However, beauty experts say that you need to still base your brows based on your face shape and not just on the trend.

For instance, a heart-shaped face should go for rounded brows while a square-shaped face should choose the soft-looking brows by making them appear more round at the arch.

With the rectangular face, having a flat eyebrow shape will have the illusion of a shorter face. As for girls with round faces, contrast the shape of your face with sharply arched brows to add definition to your face.

Lastly, if you have a more oval-shaped face, the soft-angled brows are perfect for you to balance the features of your face.

To achieve that perfect eyebrow you've always dreamed of, here are five cheap but precise eyebrow razors from Amazon that will help you do a DIY self-care at home.

However, make sure to check out a bunch of video tutorials first before diving into this!

Tinkle Eyebrow Razor

This six-pack eyebrow razor has a stainless steel safety cover attached to each blade to make sure that you don't cut your skin.

It also has a long handle which will help you maneuver the razor easily.

Schick Silk Touch-Up Eyebrow Razor

This multi-purpose product is not only for shaping your eyebrows, but you can also use it for the face as it removes fine hairs and even smoothens the skin.

Skin shaving is called dermaplaning, a procedure that removes the top layers of your skin, which provides deeper product penetration, reduces the appearance of acne scars, and removes dead skin cells.

Moreover, it features a slim and portable size which is just right for your cosmetic kits.

Rechargeable Eyebrow Hair Remover

For that chic and stylish eyebrow razor, this might be perfect for you.

It features a precision hair removal tip that immediately wipes away unwanted and scattered eyebrows without the pain of pulling the tiny hairs.

Kai Eyebrow Razor

Don't be fooled by this mini razor, it features a high-quality stainless steel blade which does not easily rust or blunt even after several uses.

Apart from other eyebrow trimmers, this has an L and T-shaped knife which is suitable for shaping eyebrows.

Revlon Face Defuzzers

This multi-purpose face razor comes with a precise blade which is perfect for removing facial hairs, creating a smooth and even canvas for skin-care products and makeup.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles